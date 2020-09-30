Throughout the final week of the major league baseball regular season, LSU coach Paul Mainieri monitored DJ LeMahieu’s statistics. Mainieri wanted his former infielder and the current second baseman for the New York Yankees to win the American League batting title.

LeMahieu had inched past White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who beat him for the honor last season, and when LeMahieu collected four hits in the second-to-last game — Anderson went hitless that night — Mainieri knew LeMahieu clinched the title.

“I hate to say I was rooting against other people,” Mainieri said. “I just felt it was DJ's turn.”

LeMahieu finished the season with a .364 batting average, which led the majors. By winning the title, LeMahieu became the first player in the modern era (since 1900) to win undisputed batting crowns in both leagues. LeMahieu also captured the National League batting title with the Colorado Rockies in 2016.

LeMahieu, one of three former LSU players in the MLB playoffs, also set a piece of Yankees’ history, becoming the organization’s first player to lead the major leagues in hitting since Mickey Mantle in 1956. He was also the first Yankee to win the American League batting title since Bernie Williams in 1998.

The nature of baseball, a sport heavily based on statistics and analytics, has spurred debate about records set this year. Baseball purists believed anything accomplished in the shortened 2020 season deserved an asterisk, while others argued the 60-game schedule allowed no room for error, making the performances equally as impressive.

“When you stop and think about something for one second, he did something that has never been done in the history of the game,” Mainieri said. “You can't think of things that have never been done before, and he did it.”

Micah Gibbs, a former LSU coach and LeMahieu’s roommate at LSU, agreed with Mainieri. Gibbs pointed out the brief season created smaller sample sizes, allowing for more random results. Plus, LeMahieu showed before he could lead the majors in hitting, proving this season was no fluke.

“It's not like he's playing 60 games and everybody else is playing 120,” Gibbs said.

LeMahieu appeared destined for this kind of success at LSU. He arrived in 2008 with an air of determination, and his two years on campus revolved around a goal of reaching professional baseball. He often took Gibbs to the batting cages after dinner and study hall. They hit past midnight a couple times.

“Honestly, a pretty good percentage of any success I had in college probably had to do with living with him,” Gibbs said.

LeMahieu started at shortstop as a true freshman. Midway through the Southeastern Conference schedule, he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the ninth inning against Georgia, one of the best teams in the country that season.

Down by three runs with two outs, LeMahieu represented LSU’s last chance. He struck out against closer Josh Fields, but the competitiveness he showed that night gave Mainieri hope for the future.

Four days later, LSU played Tulane. With LSU trailing 4-3 in the eighth inning, LeMahieu smacked a line drive over the second baseman’s head. Two runs scored, and LSU started a 23-game winning streak.

The next season, LeMahieu batted .350 as LSU’s leadoff hitter. The Tigers reached the College World Series, and in Game 1 of the national championship against Texas, LeMahieu hit a two-run double to tie the game. LSU won in extra innings. It captured its sixth national championship two days later.

“He was overlooked a little bit, I feel like, at LSU,” Gibbs said. “He was so about his business, that a lot of people don't realize how well he hit when he was here.”

A second-round pick that summer, LeMahieu eventually reached the major leagues through his unwavering opposite-field approach at the plate and Gold Glove defense. He has now set a major league milestone, and Mainieri doesn’t feel surprised.

As Mainieri spoke to LSU’s current hitters a few days before the beginning of fall practice, he told them about LeMahieu’s college career, using LeMahieu as an example of success. Mainieri hoped the young players would use LeMahieu's accomplishments as inspiration.

“DJ LeMahieu was that kind of player when he played at LSU,” Mainieri said. “He hasn't changed a bit as a major leaguer. He's so humble. He doesn't want attention. He goes out and does it. He's under-appreciated, if that's possible. I'm so proud of him and happy for him.”