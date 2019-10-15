Hours after being voted a second-team All-Southeastern Conference preseason pick Tuesday, LSU senior Skylar Mays was named to the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
The award is presented by The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in honor of 1980 Hall of Famer Jerry West, the MVP of the 1959 NCAA Final Four.
The award, now in its sixth season. recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
A Baton Rouge native who played at University High, was a CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team pick last season and a second-team selection in 2018.
He also won the Jesse Owens Student GPA Award given by the LSU Black Faculty/Staff Caucus.
Mays was a second-team All-SEC pick last season when he helped the Tigers claim their first SEC regular-season title in a decade. LSU also advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Playing in all 35 games, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals. He made 86 percent of his free throws (129 of 150) and averaged a team-best 33.1 minutes per game (fifth in the league).
A capable scorer, he got into double figures 26 times last season — three in the NCAA tournament — and has a total of 61 double-digit games in his three-year career.