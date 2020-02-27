During fall baseball practice two years ago, AJ Labas acquired a german shepherd lab. The three-month-old dog was free. She had worms, and she was going to be put down. Someone approached Labas about taking her.

The LSU pitcher didn’t have much else to do. His freshman season had ended because of pain in his right shoulder, an issue that appeared after back surgery delayed the start of his career. Labas didn’t pitch during fall practice.

“I'll take it,” Labas said, even though his parents told him to wait until he graduated to get a dog. He named her Roxy.

After a veterinarian treated the worms, Labas took Roxy on walks and played with her at dog parks. He underwent season-ending surgery on his shoulder last January, isolating him from the rest of the team, so he spent free time with Roxy.

“It gave him something else to focus on,” said Labas’ father, John, “and not be as frustrated.”

While LSU played the 2019 season, Labas focused on rehab, school and his puppy. He stuck to a workout plan, preparing to resume his career.

Labas returned healthy for the beginning of fall practice this season. He pitched better than anyone, and when LSU played its first game, Labas earned a spot in the weekend rotation as the Sunday starter — the same role he held during his last appearance two years ago.

Through two starts, Labas has allowed five total runs. Last weekend against Eastern Kentucky, he pitched seven innings with six strikeouts. He threw five scoreless innings before allowing a two-run double. Labas limited Eastern Kentucky to four hits.

As LSU begins the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic this weekend in Houston, Labas has kept his pitches near the bottom of the strike zone, forcing opponents into ground ball outs. He has only walked two batters. After injuries filled the beginning of his college career, Labas feels relieved.

“The way he's pitching, it makes us a much better team,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “We're finally seeing his ability come to fruition.”

On travel baseball teams since he was 9 years old, Labas grew up surrounded by former professional players. They encouraged him to maintain his body, so throughout high school, Labas visited physical therapy twice a week.

The physical therapist, a former college baseball player, designed a program for Labas. He went to physical therapy on Monday mornings and after he pitched on Friday nights. He never experienced an injury in high school.

Though the Mets drafted Labas in the 17th round of the 2017 Draft, Labas picked LSU. He wanted to develop into a more complete pitcher before his professional career. But once Labas arrived on campus, he felt pain in his back. He received cortisone shots throughout fall practice just to throw.

When Labas flew home to Florida for winter break his freshman year, the pain forced him to stay on the couch. He couldn’t lay down. He slept upright on a corner of the couch, his back supported by pillows.

Unable to put pressure on his legs, Labas used crutches to walk. He had a herniated disc in his back. Labas and his parents decided he needed surgery. He entered the hospital a few days before Christmas using crutches. He walked out without them.

Labas played his first game by early March. He entered the weekend rotation the final month of the regular season, limiting Arkansas to one run in six innings. Labas felt no more pain in his back, but the injury had reduced his preseason preparation and affected his mechanics.

The final game of the regular season, Labas started against Auburn. His fastball velocity, already slower than it was in high school, plummeted during the third inning. His shoulder felt tight. Two days later, Labas still felt pain as he tried to throw.

“Afterwards, I couldn't pick my arm up,” Labas said. “I knew something was wrong.”

Labas didn’t pitch again his freshman season. He spent the next eight months rehabbing his shoulder. Though tests showed no damage, nothing changed.

Before FanFest last year, Labas and his family met with athletic trainer Cory Couture and the LSU team doctor. They decided Labas needed surgery to clean out the muscles, ending his season.

Labas felt heartbroken. Since he started playing baseball at 4 years old, he had never missed a season. Labas watched games from home. He left practices early, unable to compete.

“I put all the time and effort into making sure that stuff doesn't happen,” Labas said. “And in the end, I ended up getting hurt back-to-back years. At the same time, you can't let that get to you.”

As he rehabbed, Labas developed a yearlong plan with the LSU strength and conditioning coach. He visited Couture in the training room every day, focusing on his body so when he returned, it could handle an entire season. He never missed a day of his throwing program.

After staying on campus last summer, Labas felt healthy by the start of fall practice. His fastball velocity jumped between 90 and 93 mph, matching where it sat during his high school career.

When the season began, Labas buzzed with excitement. He felt relieved to put his injuries in the past. Labas allowed three runs his first start, but it allowed him to release the nerves of resuming his career. He looked forward.

“He knows there's still work to do,” Labas’ father said, “but the work he put in, it showed it was well worth it.”

As Labas approaches the rest of the season, the redshirt sophomore doesn’t want to think past his next start. He knows he will qualify for the draft this summer, but he has focused on team goals, trying to win every Sunday afternoon.

As for Roxy, Labas’ parents took her to their Florida home about two weeks ago. Roxy helped distract Labas from his rehab, but he doesn’t have much time now to raise the dog, his baseball career once again the central focus in his life, his days filled by games and practices. When the season ends, Labas will get his dog back.

“Hyper kid,” Labas’ father said, laughing. “It's a good dog, but I'm working on the discipline part with it. He didn't do much of that part with her.”