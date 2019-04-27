Nineteen feet, five and three-quarters of an inch. That’s the height that LSU freshman sensation Mondo Duplantis cleared Saturday afternoon in the pole vault at the LSU Invitational to etch his name in the LSU and NCAA record books.
The clearance is the second-best clearance of his career only falling short of his personal best of 19-10.25 that earned him a European title last summer. The mark of 19-5.75 is an LSU school record, facility record, a 2019 world lead and the second-best mark in NCAA outdoor history. He broke his own facility record, a 19-5.5 he cleared at the 2018 LHSAA State Championships a year ago for Lafayette High at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Duplantis leapfrogged his dad, Greg (18-5.25/1986), and Russ Buller (18-8.75/2000) for the school record.
On the NCAA all-time outdoor list, Duplantis only trails Tennessee’s Lawrence Johnson, who cleared 19-7.50 in 1996. Duplantis took three attempts at the record with a bar of 19-8.5 but didn't clear.
“It felt good to redeem myself today with some quality jumps,” Duplantis said. “Took some good attempts at the collegiate record as well. Now, it’s time to shift the focus to the postseason meets.”
Freshman sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson also had a good day, anchoring the LSU women to gold in the 4x100 meter relay (43.75 seconds) and winning the individual 100- (11.06) and 200-meter races (22.78).
LSU football player Kary Vincent Jr. won the men's 100 meters in a 1-2-3 finish for the Tigers. He ran a wind-aided 10.07 and was followed by Jaron Flournoy and Akanni Hislop.
A pair of women’s hurdlers, Tonea Marshall and Jurnee Woodward, clocked the second-fastest times in the nation in their respective events. Marshall ran 12.74 to win the 100 hurdles, and Woodward won the 400 hurdles in 56.82.
Tyler Terry won the men's 400 in a season-best 45.84 and Jake Norris won the men's hammer throw with a season’s best of 70.06 meters to rank 11th in the NCAA.
LSU had seven other individual winners and two additional relay wins: Arthur Price won the 110 hurdles (13.85), Amber Desselle (19:02.14) won the 5,000 meters, Ersula Farrow won the 1,500 (4:22.99), Hollie Parker won the 800 (2:10.03), Eric Coston (1:52.09) won the men’s 800, Christian Boyd took the the 400 hurdles (53.17) and Christian Miller won gold in the triple jump with a wind-aided 52-6.5.
The men’s 4x100 meter relay of Vincent Jr., Hislop, Correion Mosby and Flournoy won with a time of 39.04. The men’s 4x400 meter relay — Christian Boyd, Raymond Kibet, Dorian Camel, Tyler Terry — closed out the meet with a time of 3:08.28 for gold.