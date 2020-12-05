BR.lsualabama.120612 HS 2151.JPG
From left, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and LSU defensive line coach Bill Johnson look on from the sideline in the second half of the Crimson Tide's 55-17 win over the Tigers, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

What Alabama did to LSU in 2020 bore similarities to what the Tigers did to most opponents in its title run a year earlier: The score was not only lopsided, it could've been much worse.

The Crimson Tide rolled to a 55-17 victory while resting a majority of its offensive starters down the stretch, which LSU did often in 2019 while resetting many of its own program records.

The result spared several lines on those LSU pages from being pulverized. The same could be said for Alabama, had they continued pushing the pace set with a 45-point onslaught in the first half.

Devonta Smith caught three touchdown passes and broke the 200-yard mark before halftime, while Mac Jones threw four touchdowns and broke the 300-yard passing mark before halftime.

But the time-limited performance still toppled a host of long-standing records, including the mark for points scored by a team in the 85-game history between the schools.

Scroll below for a list of Tiger Stadium, Alabama and SEC records broken in Alabama's blowout of LSU this week:

TIGER STADIUM RECORDS

Receiving yards by visiting team at Tiger Stadium

  • 1. 231, Devonta Smith, Alabama (2020)
  • 2. 175, Brandon Middleton, Houston (2000, previous record)

Receiving TDs by visiting player

  • 1. 3, Devonta Smith (2020)
  • T2. 2, many

Most points in a quarter by visiting team

  • T1. 24, Alabama, 2020
  • T1. 24, Miami, 1988

Total yards by visiting team at Tiger Stadium

  • 1. 650, Alabama (2020)
  • 2. 644, Alabama (1989)

LSU-ALABAMA SERIES RECORDS

Most points scored

  • 1. 55, Alabama, 2020
  • 2. 47, Alabama, 1922
  • 3. 46, LSU, 2019

Margin of victory

  • 1. 44, Alabama, 1922
  • 2. 42, Alabama, 1925
  • 3. 38, Alabama, 2020

ALABAMA RECORDS

Receiving yards in a game

  • 1. 274, Devonta Smith vs. Ole Miss (2018)
  • 2. 231, Devonta Smith vs. LSU (2020) 
  • T3. 224, Amari Cooper vs. Tennessee (2014)
  • T3. 224, Amari Cooper vs. Auburn (2014)

Career 200-yard games

  • 1. 4, Devonta Smith
  • 2. 3, Amari Cooper

TD receptions in a game

  • 1. 5, Devonta Smith vs. Ole Miss (2019)
  • 2. 4, Devonta Smith vs. Mississippi State (2020)
  • T3. 3, Devonta Smith vs. LSU (2020, tied with several others)

TD passes in a season

  • 1. 16, Amari Cooper, 2014
  • 2. 15, Devonta Smith, 2020

Consecutive games with a touchdown

  • Extended to 264

Career receiving touchdowns

  • 1. 38, Devonta Smith (2017-'20)
  • 2. 31, Amari Cooper (2012-'14)

SEC RECORDS

Career receiving touchdowns

  • 1. 38, Devonta Smith, Alabama
  • T2. 31, Chris Doering, Florida 
  • T2. 31, Amari Cooper, Alabama

