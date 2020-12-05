What Alabama did to LSU in 2020 bore similarities to what the Tigers did to most opponents in its title run a year earlier: The score was not only lopsided, it could've been much worse.

The Crimson Tide rolled to a 55-17 victory while resting a majority of its offensive starters down the stretch, which LSU did often in 2019 while resetting many of its own program records.

The result spared several lines on those LSU pages from being pulverized. The same could be said for Alabama, had they continued pushing the pace set with a 45-point onslaught in the first half.

Devonta Smith caught three touchdown passes and broke the 200-yard mark before halftime, while Mac Jones threw four touchdowns and broke the 300-yard passing mark before halftime.

But the time-limited performance still toppled a host of long-standing records, including the mark for points scored by a team in the 85-game history between the schools.

An Alabama beatdown: Crimson Tide beats LSU 55-17 in blowout in Tiger Stadium Ed Orgeron stalked the sideline in disgusted rage. He thrust his arms. He grabbed his headset and slammed it on the turf.

Scroll below for a list of Tiger Stadium, Alabama and SEC records broken in Alabama's blowout of LSU this week:

TIGER STADIUM RECORDS

Receiving yards by visiting team at Tiger Stadium

1. 231, Devonta Smith, Alabama (2020)

2. 175, Brandon Middleton, Houston (2000, previous record)

Receiving TDs by visiting player

1. 3, Devonta Smith (2020)

T2. 2, many

Most points in a quarter by visiting team

T1. 24, Alabama, 2020

T1. 24, Miami, 1988

Total yards by visiting team at Tiger Stadium

1. 650, Alabama (2020)

2. 644, Alabama (1989)

LSU-ALABAMA SERIES RECORDS

Most points scored

1. 55, Alabama, 2020

2. 47, Alabama, 1922

3. 46, LSU, 2019

Margin of victory

1. 44, Alabama, 1922

2. 42, Alabama, 1925

3. 38, Alabama, 2020

Rabalais: LSU punched its hardest vs. Alabama, but inevitable result means tough questions A street corner preacher on a small step stool at Nicholson Drive and South Stadium Drive was delivering the word to a thin coterie of chilled…

ALABAMA RECORDS

Receiving yards in a game

1. 274, Devonta Smith vs. Ole Miss (2018)

2. 231, Devonta Smith vs. LSU (2020)

T3. 224, Amari Cooper vs. Tennessee (2014)

T3. 224, Amari Cooper vs. Auburn (2014)

Career 200-yard games

1. 4, Devonta Smith

2. 3, Amari Cooper

TD receptions in a game

1. 5, Devonta Smith vs. Ole Miss (2019)

2. 4, Devonta Smith vs. Mississippi State (2020)

T3. 3, Devonta Smith vs. LSU (2020, tied with several others)

TD passes in a season

1. 16, Amari Cooper, 2014

2. 15, Devonta Smith, 2020

Consecutive games with a touchdown

Extended to 264

Career receiving touchdowns

1. 38, Devonta Smith (2017-'20)

2. 31, Amari Cooper (2012-'14)

SEC RECORDS

Career receiving touchdowns