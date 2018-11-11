A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday night, the Rice Owls ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPNU
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 37-13-5
LAST MEETING: LSU 52, Rice 7 (Sept. 23, 1995 in Baton Rouge)
ON RICE
RECORD: 1-10 (0-7 (Conference USA)
RECENT RESULTS: Lost to North Texas 41-17, lost to Texas-El Paso 34-26, lost to Louisiana Tech 28-13
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Shawn Stankavage, running back Austin Walter, wide receiver Austin Trammell
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Strong safety Prudy Calderon, outside linebacker Anthony Ekpe, free safety George Nyakwol
RUMBLINGS: It's been another long, long year for Rice, which is 1-10 and has lost 10 games in a row on the heels of a 1-11 season a year ago. Rice's only win this season came over Prairie View 31-28 in its opener on Aug. 25. Since 8-5 in 2014, the Owls are 10-37.
ON THE OWLS OFFENSE
Mike Bloomgren, who is in his first season as head coach after five years as Stanford's offensive coordinator, has used four quarterbacks this season — with Stankavage having the most success. Rice, however, ranks 123rd of 129 FBS teams in scoring (19.0) and 121st (324.5).
ON THE OWLS DEFENSE
Rice isn't much better on this side of the ball, either. The Owls rank 117th in scoring defense (37.5) and 101st in total defense (441.6). The Owls have given up 40 points or more in six games.
Sheldon Mickles