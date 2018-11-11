Rice.coach.jpg

Rice coach Mike Bloomgren on the sideline during a game earlier this season against Wake Forest.

 AP photo by Woody Marshall

A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday night, the Rice Owls ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPNU

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: LSU leads 37-13-5

LAST MEETING: LSU 52, Rice 7 (Sept. 23, 1995 in Baton Rouge)

ON RICE

RECORD: 1-10 (0-7 (Conference USA)

RECENT RESULTS: Lost to North Texas 41-17, lost to Texas-El Paso 34-26, lost to Louisiana Tech 28-13

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Shawn Stankavage, running back Austin Walter, wide receiver Austin Trammell

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Strong safety Prudy Calderon, outside linebacker Anthony Ekpe, free safety George Nyakwol

RUMBLINGS: It's been another long, long year for Rice, which is 1-10 and has lost 10 games in a row on the heels of a 1-11 season a year ago. Rice's only win this season came over Prairie View 31-28 in its opener on Aug. 25. Since 8-5 in 2014, the Owls are 10-37.

ON THE OWLS OFFENSE

Mike Bloomgren, who is in his first season as head coach after five years as Stanford's offensive coordinator, has used four quarterbacks this season — with Stankavage having the most success. Rice, however, ranks 123rd of 129 FBS teams in scoring (19.0) and 121st (324.5).

ON THE OWLS DEFENSE

Rice isn't much better on this side of the ball, either. The Owls rank 117th in scoring defense (37.5) and 101st in total defense (441.6).  The Owls have given up 40 points or more in six games.

Sheldon Mickles

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

Tags

View comments