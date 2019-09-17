LSU baseball released its 2020 schedule on Tuesday evening.
The Tigers will play 37 of their 56 games at home, and they have 27 games scheduled against teams that played in the NCAA tournament last season, including defending national champions Vanderbilt from Apr. 3-5 inside Alex Box Stadium.
LSU will also host the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic this year instead of playing it at the Shrine on Airline. The Tigers will play Tulane in that annual game March 24.
LSU will play 10 games against in-state opponents. Nine of those will take place at Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers played three in-state opponents on the road last season: Southern, UL and Northwestern State.
Some of the starting times listed below for Southeastern Conference games might be adjusted when the league releases its TV schedule later this year.
See the entire schedule:
Indiana — Feb. 14, 7 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Indiana — Feb. 15, 3 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Indiana — Feb. 16, 2 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Southern — Feb. 18, 5 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Nicholls — Feb. 19, 6 p.m., Thibodaux (Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field)
Eastern Kentucky — Feb. 21, 7 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Eastern Kentucky — Feb. 22, 3 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Eastern Kentucky — Feb. 23, 11 a.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Louisiana Tech — Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Texas — Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Houston (Minute Maid Park)
Baylor — Feb. 29, 3 p.m., Houston (Minute Maid Park)
Oklahoma — Feb. 30, 11 a.m., Houston (Minute Maid Park)
Southeastern Louisiana — Mar. 3, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Grambling — Mar. 4, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
UMass, Lowell — Mar. 6, 7 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
UMass, Lowell — Mar. 7, 4 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
UMass, Lowell — Mar. 8, 2 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
South Alabama— Mar. 11, 6:30 pm. (Alex Box Stadium)
Ole Miss — Mar. 13, TBA, Oxford, Miss. (Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field)
Ole Miss — Mar. 14, TBA, Oxford, Miss. (Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field)
Ole Miss — Mar. 15, TBA, Oxford, Miss. (Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field)
St. Thomas (Fla.) — Mar. 18, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Mississippi State — Mar. 20, 7 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Mississippi State — Mar. 21, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Mississippi State — Mar. 22, 2 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Tulane — Mar. 24, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Tennessee — Mar. 27, TBA, Knoxville, Tenn. (Lindsey Nelson Stadium)
Tennessee — Mar. 28, TBA, Knoxville, Tenn. (Lindsey Nelson Stadium)
Tennessee — Mar. 29, TBA, Knoxville, Tenn. (Lindsey Nelson Stadium)
ULM — Apr. 1, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Vanderbilt — Apr. 3, 7 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Vanderbilt — Apr. 4, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Vanderbilt — Apr. 5, 2 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
UL — Apr. 7, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Kentucky — Apr. 9, TBA, Lexington, Ky. (Kentucky Proud Park)
Kentucky — Apr. 10, TBA, Lexington, Ky. (Kentucky Proud Park)
Kentucky — Apr. 11, TBA, Lexington, Ky. (Kentucky Proud Park)
McNeese State — Apr. 14, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Arkansas — Apr. 17, 7 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Arkansas — Apr. 18, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Arkansas — Apr. 19, 2 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Lamar — Apr. 21, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
South Carolina — Apr. 24, 7 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
South Carolina — Apr. 25, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
South Carolina — Apr. 26, 2 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Northwestern State — Apr. 28, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Texas A&M — May 1, TBA, College Station, Texas (Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park)
Texas A&M — May 2, TBA, College Station, Texas (Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park)
Texas A&M — May 3, TBA, College Station, Texas (Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park)
Alabama — May 8, 7 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Alabama — May 9, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Alabama — May 10, 2 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
New Orleans — May 12, 6:30 p.m. (Alex Box Stadium)
Auburn — May 14, TBA, Auburn, Ala. (Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park)
Auburn — May 15, TBA, Auburn, Ala. (Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park)
Auburn — May 16, TBA, Auburn, Ala. (Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park)