LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) and LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) stop Texas running back Jarrett Smith (23) on the carry, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU's defense stood strong against Texas, but they were feeling the Texas heat in the second half.
Senior linebacker Michael Divinity and junior safety Grant Delpit both left the field with in the third quarter for treatment for cramping. Both were back on the field early in the 4th quarter.
Divinity was initially hurt on a play in the third quarter as his right arm was caught under a Texas player as he made a tackle.
Divinity returned to the field a few plays later before going down on the field again. He walked off the field under his own power and went to the locker room where he was given an IV to treat muscle cramps.
Defensive end Rashard Lawrence was helped off the field later in the drive where trainers could be seen working on his ankle.
Multiple players suffered apparent muscle cramps during the game and had to come off the field.
Delpit was shown heading to the locker room at the end of the drive, which ended in a Texas touchdown. LSU led 20-14 at the time.
The game was played under intense heat in Austin, Texas, with temperatures over 90 degrees well into the evening.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) pulls in a 38 yard pass from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow before the stop by Texas defensive back Kobe Boyce (38), Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU kicker Cade York (36) watches the ball soar through the uprights after making the kick on an extra point held by LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) in the first half against Texas, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) celebrates with LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10), LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) and LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) after making the catch in the end zone for the touchdown in the first half against Texas, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes the catch in the end zone past Texas defensive back Caden Sterns (7) and Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) for the touchdown in the first half, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles (13) in the first half, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) defends against LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) in the first quarter, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. There was no penalty called on the play.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) carries the ball before the stop by Texas defensive back Kenyatta Watson II (2) in the first half, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) fakes the handoff to LSU running back Lanard Fournette (27) in the first half against Texas, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) carries the ball before the stop by Texas linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch (23) and Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) in the first half, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) goes to stop Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) on the pass, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx. Lawrence was penalized 15 yards on the play.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) hurdles Texas defensive back B.J. Foster (25) on the carry in first half, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) and LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) are held back by Texas offensive lineman Parker Braun (73) and Texas offensive lineman Zach Shackelford (56) as Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) drops back for the pass, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) stops Texas running back Keaontay Ingram (26) on the carry in the first quarter, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) is pulled out of bounds by Texas defensive back Kobe Boyce (38) after making a 38 yard pass from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the first half, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron greets LSU kicker Cade York (36) after York kicked a field goal in the first quarter against Texas, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends against Texas offensive lineman Parker Braun (73) in the first half, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) carries the ball past Texas defensive back Kobe Boyce (38) in the first half, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, left, walks to Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium alongside LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry as LSU arrives before kickoff against Texas, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Austin, Tx.