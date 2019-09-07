texaslsu.090819 HS 2022.JPG
LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) and LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) stop Texas running back Jarrett Smith (23) on the carry, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.

LSU's defense stood strong against Texas, but they were feeling the Texas heat in the second half.

Senior linebacker Michael Divinity and junior safety Grant Delpit both left the field with in the third quarter for treatment for cramping. Both were back on the field early in the 4th quarter.  

Divinity was initially hurt on a play in the third quarter as his right arm was caught under a Texas player as he made a tackle. 

Divinity returned to the field a few plays later before going down on the field again. He walked off the field under his own power and went to the locker room where he was given an IV to treat muscle cramps. 

Defensive end Rashard Lawrence was helped off the field later in the drive where trainers could be seen working on his ankle.

Multiple players suffered apparent muscle cramps during the game and had to come off the field. 

Delpit was shown heading to the locker room at the end of the drive, which ended in a Texas touchdown. LSU led 20-14 at the time. 

The game was played under intense heat in Austin, Texas, with temperatures over 90 degrees well into the evening. 

Check back for updates. 

texaslsu.090819 HS 1173.JPG
texaslsu.090819 HS 2401.JPG
texaslsu.090819 HS 2392.JPG
texaslsu.090819 HS 2394.JPG
texaslsu.090819 HS 2506.JPG
