LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the third straight week, after dropping Game 1 of a weekend, No. 15 LSU swept a doubleheader to take a series
This time, the Tigers’ victim was No. 14 Kentucky, which LSU beat 10-7 and 10-4 in two games
Sunday.
The Tigers (28-15, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) combined to blast six home runs on Sunday to win their first series in Lexington under coach Beth Torina. It marked the eighth straight series win overall and fourth straight SEC series victory. LSU is 9-1 in doubleheaders this season.
“This team showed outstanding fight and effort,” Torina said. “We backed ourselves into a corner once again, losing the first game, but there was never a doubt that they could get the job done twice on Sunday.”
After nine straight games on the road, LSU returns home starting Saturday against Arkansas. The Tigers went 6-3 during the road swing with three series wins.
Game 1
LSU 10, KENTUCKY 7: Shelbi Sunseri (7-5) earned the win for the Tigers with a complete game. Sunseri gave up seven runs, five earned, on seven hits. Kentucky starter Tatum Spangler (3-3) was charged the loss. She gave up three runs in the first inning.
LSU put up multi-run innings in four of seven innings. Kentucky (32-12, 7-11 SEC) scored solo home runs in the first and second innings.
Taylor Pleasants started the game with a three-run home run to right-center field, her team-leading ninth homer of the season.
Morgan Cummins added her second home run of the weekend, a two-run shot, in the third to give LSU a 5-2 lead.
The Tigers added two more runs in the fifth on an RBI double from Sunseri and sac fly by Cummins. Amanda Doyle’s single in the sixth plated another run, and Sunseri added two more on a double off the wall in left field.
Game 2
LSU 10, KENTUCKY 4: Ali Kilponen earned the win for the Tigers in the rubber game after entering in relief in the first inning. Kilponen pitched 62⁄3 innings and allowed just one run on three hits.
Kentucky got off to a hot start in the first with three runs off of LSU starter Shelby Wickersham. The Wildcats scored one on a single through the right side by Renee Abernathy and then two on a single up the middle by Mallory Peyton.
Doyle hit a solo home run to center field on an 0-2 count to cut into UK’s lead.
LSU scored nine runs, all with two outs, in the third inning to take a 10-3 lead. With runners in scoring position, the Tigers tied the game after an error by the shortstop.
The Tigers then went back-to-back with a three-run home run from Cummins and solo home run by Taylor Tidwell. Ciara Briggs roped a double right down the left-field line to plate a run, and Pleasants ended the inning with a two-run homer to center field.