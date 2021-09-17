SEC Power Rankings
The third weekend of the college season brings us one of the top games of the still-young campaign in the SEC and the nation. No. 1 Alabama heads to The Swamp to take on No. 11 Florida in a rematch of the 2020 SEC championship game, played just nine months ago Sunday, that was filled with intrigue and suspense to the end. Florida went toe-to-toe with the eventual national champs despite trailing by 18 points twice in the second quarter and by 14 two times in the final 10 minutes before the Crimson Tide could relax with a wild 52-46 win. This game could be just as interesting considering one of these national title hopefuls will already have a loss this early. For the first time this season, we have more than one league game (Kentucky topped Missouri last Saturday in the league's opener) as No. 2 Georgia hosts South Carolina. In the nation's biggest intersectional game this week, No. 22 Auburn will get its first real test of the season when it plays No. 10 Penn State in Happy Valley. Enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at Florida, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 15
STORYLINE: Nick Saban is not a happy camper these days. Alabama remains a near-unanimous No. 1 in the polls, but winning games by 31 and 34 points isn't cutting it. What has him fuming? Sloppy play with 17 penalties and an offense that's just 11 of 27 on third down. That could be a recipe for disaster in The Swamp.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 32
STORYLINE: After its huge, season-opening win over Clemson, Georgia had a break last week and hammered UAB. Now, the Bulldogs open SEC play against a team it has beaten in five of the past six meetings. That one was a 20-17 double-OT loss in Athens two years ago. Kirby Smart won't let the 'Dogs forget.
3. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. New Mexico, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 30
STORYLINE: You can be sure Jimbo Fisher will have his team on high alert vs. New Mexico, a once down-and-out program that brings a 10-game winning streak into this contest. The Aggies struggled mightily to beat Colorado last week and now will be without starting quarterback Haynes King for quite a while.
4. FLORIDA
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 15
STORYLINE: Florida had its shot at Alabama in the SEC championship game last December, but just couldn't get over the hump in that one. Now, the Gators have the right where they want them — in The Swamp, where it figures to be a hot, steamy afternoon. UF fans will find out if Dan Mullen really has what it takes.
5. OLE MISS
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: vs. Tulane, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Ole Miss by 14
STORYLINE: The Rebels haven't been stopped yet, scoring 97 points and averaging 599.5 total yards — fourth in the FBS — in their first two games. That trend could continue vs. Tulane, which gave Oklahoma a scare two weeks ago but allowed 40 points in the first three quarters and 430 total yards.
6. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: vs. Chattanooga, 11 a.m. Saturday
ONLINE: SEC+/ESPN+
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: The Wildcats were expected to be better and they look the part after their first two games. They got a good test against Missouri last week after topping UL-Monroe in its opener. Now, they get a visit from Chattanooga, which is the FCS' 22nd-ranked team. A 3-0 start appears very likely for the 'Cats.
7. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia Southern, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Arkansas by 23½
STORYLINE: Are the Razorbacks, ranked for the first time in nearly five years, for real after beating Rice and belting Texas? We likely won't find out this week; regardless, Sam Pittman's team needs to produce another big performance considering a huge matchup with Texas A&M in Fayetteville looming next week.
8. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: at Memphis, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Mississippi State by 3½
STORYLINE: Considering State nearly lost to Louisiana Tech and then faced NC State, the Bulldogs are fortunate to be 2-0. But can they keep that up in a showdown with 2-0 Memphis, which has averaged 49.5 points and 633.5 total yards in crushing Nicholls State and Arkansas State? This could be an entertaining matchup.
9. AUBURN
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ABC
LINE: Penn State by 5
STORYLINE: Auburn has beaten up on two outmanned teams in Akron (60-10) and Alabama State (62-0), so it will be interesting to see how Bryan Harsin's Tigers fare against a Power 5 opponent. Their first real test is much tougher considering it's coming on the road against a quality Top-10 foe.
10. LSU
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. Central Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
LINE: LSU by 19
STORYLINE: LSU coach Ed Orgeron wants to see more juice from his sluggish offense. To light a fire under that group, he ordered more tempo Central Michigan. The Tigers looked better on defense last week, so taking a big step on offense is important going into their SEC opener at Mississippi State next week.
11. MISSOURI
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. Southeast Missouri State, 11 a.m. Saturday
ONLINE: SEC+/ESPN+
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Missouri almost overcame a couple of first-half turnovers, but couldn't come all the way back in a tough loss at Kentucky last week. The Tigers need to get back on track offensively vs. Southeast Missouri State with a bigger nonconference tilt against Boston College coming next week in Chestnut Hill.
12. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 32
STORYLINE: First-year Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has to be tickled pink to be 2-0 at this point in the season, but the wins have come at the expense of FCS member Eastern Illinois and East Carolina. But now it gets real: a matchup with 32-point favorite Georgia, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation, in Athens.
13. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee Tech, 11 a.m. Saturday
ONLINE: SEC+/ESPN+
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Injuries were a major factor for Tennessee in its 41-34 shootout loss to Pittsburgh last week. The Vols' starting center and top two running backs were out and quarterback Joe Milton got banged up, which didn't help when Tennessee tried to come back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: vs. Stanford, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
LINE: Stanford by 12½
STORYLINE: Vanderbilt went to the thin air of the Rocky Mountains and snapped an 11-game losing streak when a late field goal toppled Colorado State. Unfortunately, the Commodores didn't have a lot of time to celebrate with Stanford up next in Vanderbilt's first game against a Pac-12 foe in 60 years.