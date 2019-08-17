After a narrow loss to the Dominican Republic in the first game of its tour of Spain, the LSU basketball team bounced back in a big way Saturday afternoon.

Returning to the court about 48 hours after a four-point setback to the Dominican Republic, which is 18th in the FIBA world poll, LSU rolled to an easy win over the Valencia All-Stars in Valencia.

Like Thursday's game with the Dominican Republic, Will Wade's team got off to a strong start against Valencia and built a large lead. But this time, the Tigers never gave it up and coasted to an easy 111-86 victory.

Six LSU players scored in double figures in the 25-point romp. The group was led by freshmen Trendon Watford and James Bishop, who had 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Skylar Mays had 14 — all coming in the first half — while Darius Days finished with 12. Javonte Smart and Aundre Hyatt added 10 points each.

"I thought we played better, we did a lot of the little things better," Wade said. "We did a better job of getting on the offensive glass.

"Our defensive rotations were still a little bit slow, but it was good to see some guys get in there and make some things happen."

LSU, which made just six 3-point baskets in Thursday's 92-88 loss to the Dominican Republic, drained five in the first quarter alone against Valencia to take a 29-20 lead after one.

The lead steadily grew in the second quarter and an 18-3 run, which was capped by a Mays dunk, gave the Tigers a commanding 61-39 lead with 47.2 seconds to play in the first half.

Thirteen unanswered points to end the second quarter made it 63-39 at halftime.

LSU then scored the first eight points of the second half — which began with back-to-back 3s by Smart.

Combined with the 13-0 run to end the first half, LSU had 21 unanswered points to push the lead to 71-39 just 64 seconds into the third quarter.

Valencia fought back a little in the third quarter and were outscored by just one point 27-26, but the Tigers took a 90-65 edge into the final quarter.

LSU is next scheduled to face the Barcelona All-Stars at 10 a.m. CDT Tuesday in Barcelona. There will be no TV, radio or live streaming of the game.

