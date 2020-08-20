The Southeastern Conference has launched a league-wide council dedicated to racial equity and social justice, the league announced Thursday. The council is made up of players, administrators, coaches and SEC staff.
The council will include more than 60 athletes who are in the SEC's existing student-athlete engagement program, plus administrative leaders from each campus and head coaches from each sport.
Dr. Dereck Rovaris, LSU's Vice Provost for Diversity and the school's Chief Diversity Officer, and volleyball head coach Fran Flory will represent LSU on the council.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that "an important movement has been ignited around the equitable treatment of all underrepresented minorities," and the SEC "is determined to be a leader in the pursuit of meaningful and lasting change."
"With the Council as our guide," Sankey said, "we will develop an action agenda built on the foundation that all are created equal and ensure this truth echoes across our stadiums, our arenas, our campuses, our communities, our states and our nation."
The council will meet regularly with SEC players "to better understand and respond to their questions and concerns," a news release said, and it will initially focus on five areas:
- Increasing access and representation for underrepresented minorities
- Providing enhanced support for underrepresented minorities
- Improving education on racial and social issues for all stakeholders
- Deepening commitments to local communities
- Raising awareness of racial inequity and social injustice
The creation of the council comes months after nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality began.
Protests held at LSU opened a dialogue between administrators and black student leadership, and, in part, led to the removal of Troy H. Middleton's name from the main library.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens initiated a player-led movement in early June for every football player to register to vote. Stevens said LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been actively supporting, addressing it in team meetings, sending out text messages making sure the players registered.
"Right now, we're just kind of waiting for the time to vote," Stevens said Wednesday. "With Coach O, he's kind of taken charge of it and he really backed us on it."