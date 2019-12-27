ATLANTA — LSU's leading rusher just might play in the Peach Bowl, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Friday morning.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has yet to practice ahead of LSU's game against Oklahoma. He hasn't since he injured his hamstring a little over a week ago during a team drill in Baton Rouge. Orgeron still considers him a "game-time decision."
But Orgeron said the 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior worked out with LSU trainers during Wednesday's practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Edwards-Helaire did some straight-line running, and he "felt a little sore after he worked out," Orgeron said.
Orgeron said he talked to Edwards-Helaire Thursday night, and he said "if Clyde's ready to play, we're going to let him play."
"Do I think he plays? Yeah," Orgeron said Friday morning during the Peach Bowl's joint head coaches news conference. "How much he plays, I don't know. We still got a ways to go there."
Orgeron said he doesn't know if Edwards-Helaire can make cuts while running on the field yet, but "we'll see."
The message that Edwards-Helaire will play in his team's most consequential game yet has been publicly consistent between his coaches and teammates.
Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger said Tuesday morning, "I do believe we will have Clyde. That's my opinion," and he repeated such statements during the Peach Bowl's media day Thursday morning.
But Edwards-Helaire has been a no-show at every Peach Bowl availability since he stepped off the bus when the team arrived at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta on Sunday evening.
Without Edwards-Helaire, LSU will be missing a versatile piece within its record-breaking offense, which ranks third nationally with 47.8 points per game and first nationally with 554.3 yards of total offense per game.
Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards in 2019, and he leads the Southeastern Conference with 16 rushing touchdowns.
Ewards-Helaire, a Baton Rouge native and Catholic High graduate, has been effective in LSU's most crucial games. He rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's 46-41 win over then-No. 3 Alabama on Nov. 11, when he also caught nine passes for 77 yards and another touchdown.
Edwards-Helaire is LSU's third-leading receiver, and he has recorded 50 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown — tied for the most receptions ever by a running back in school history (Gary James, 1985).
That's something his potential replacements — Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry — have yet to fully produce: the trio has combined for 18 catches and 148 receiving yards in 2019.
Orgeron has said since last week that all three running backs have been preparing for increased responsibility if Edwards-Helaire would not be available.
Davis-Price, a true freshman, has "been the most consistent back" outside Edwards-Helaire, Orgeron said. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound Southern Lab graduate has played in all 13 of LSU's games, and he's rushed for 276 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Emery, who overcame fumbling issues earlier this season, has rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns. The true freshman and former five-star running back showcased his bursts of speed with a 39-yard touchdown run in LSU's 56-20 win over Arkansas.
Curry, a redshirt freshman, has 22 carries for 99 yards; but the Florida native has never carried the ball more than six ties in a single-game in his career.
"They've matured," Orgeron said Friday. "The game's gotten them ready. John's improved on the things he had to improve on. Tyrion is a big bull. He's very physical. Chris Curry has learned the offense and can go in there and give us some plays. So I think all three have improved, but they'll have to play very well, if they play, against a very stiff Oklahoma defense."