LSU had four commitments from wide receivers entering the NCAA's early signing period, and one of their most elite targets has officially signed with the Tigers.
Four-star recruit Deion Smith signed with LSU on Wednesday, joining St. Thomas More's Jack Bech as the second receiver to officially join the 2021 recruiting class.
Smith is one of the three top targets at wide receiver that all rank within the nation's Top 100 overall recruits:
- JoJo Earle (No. 48)
- Smith (No. 70)
- Chris Hilton (No. 75)
ABOUT DEION SMITH
- FROM: Jackson, Mississippi; Jackson Academy
- POSITION: Athlete/wide receiver
- MEASURABLES: 6-1.5; 172 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 70 nationally; No. 10 at position; No. 1 in Mississippi
