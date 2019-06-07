The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tiger's weekend super regional series against Florida State.

Wilson Alexander

Pick: LSU in 2

With freshmen pitchers Cole Henry and Landon Marceaux at the front of the rotation, the Tigers can halt Florida State's hot streak. They're 8-2 when hosting a super regional, and LSU plays much better at home, with a 30-8 record this season inside Alex Box Stadium.

Brooks Kubena

Pick: FSU in 3

Mike Martin’s Seminoles are hot at the right time, hitting nine extra base hits and four home runs in a two-game pummeling of Georgia in the Athens Regional. Florida State will be a tougher out than Southern Miss for LSU, which kept letting the Golden Eagles hang around in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Scott Rabalais

Pick: LSU in 3

With these programs’ blue blood and Mike Martin’s retirement, this is the marquee super regional. Both teams have found their stride and their stats are mirror images, but edge to LSU at home. If the Tigers can manage to beat lefty starter Drew Parrish, it could be over in two.

SEE MORE LSU BASEBALL COVERAGE

Can't see video below? Click here.