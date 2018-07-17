ATLANTA — Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris wasn't one of the three Razorbacks at Southeastern Conference Media Days on Tuesday.
But those who came to Atlanta know that the former John Ehret star will play a key role if the Razorbacks turn things around this season.
Harris, a junior, was named Monday to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation's top defensive player.
"Very accountable young man that is not going to be satisfied with being average and nor is he going to allow people around him to be average," first-year Arkansas coach Chad Morris said. "He's a football player. That's what he is. He's just a really good football player that's got a great future ahead of him.”
Player of the Year on The New Orleans Advocate's All-Metro Team in 2015, Harris led Arkansas in tackles (115), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (3.5) as a sophomore.
Harris is one of two Louisiana players expected to start on defense for the Razorbacks. He'll be joined by safety Santos Ramirez, who played at Evangel Christian.
"Being both from Louisiana, I love his mentality," Ramirez said of Harris. "He has that dog in him. He's very talented. He is passionate about the game."
Back in Death Valley
It's been 10 years since Georgia made its last trip to Baton Rouge.
This year's Bulldogs, particularly safety J.R. Reed, are anticipating their return on Oct. 13.
Reed, the son of former Grambling and New Orleans Saints tight end Jake Reed, has family members who live in Hammond.
"I heard it's loud," Reed said. "Sanford Stadium is loud, too. It's a historically loud stadium. It's Death Valley. I got a lot of family out there so I can't wait to play in front of those people."
Georgia won 52-38 in Baton Rouge in 2008.
"It's Death Valley and they say it can get rowdy," said Georgia receiver Terry Godwin. "But I'm excited to go down there because it will be my first time down there. Hopefully we come out with the ‘W.’"
Biggest rivals, once removed
When asked who Florida’s biggest rival is, offensive lineman Martez Ivey didn’t agree with what LSU’s Rashard Lawrence said Monday.
“I would say its Georgia,” Ivey said Tuesday. “Just because of what happened last year. I want to get that taste out of my mouth. I remember being down 21-0. I don’t care who’s coaching (at Georgia). It doesn’t matter to me.”
He did concede that LSU would be second, if he had to rank Florida’s rivals.
“Every time we play both of those teams its an intense matchup,” Ivey said. “It’s every bit of college football that you’re going to get.”
For David Reese, a Florida linebacker, Lawrence’s feelings were more mutual.
“My freshman year, we beat (LSU) on the goal line to go to the SEC Championship Game. Last year they got the best of us and it was a close game (17-16),” Reese said. “In that game, you just know what to expect. Great athletes going against each other. LSU has a history of having a good team. Because of their style of play and the offense they run, that game is always smashmouth.”
LSU’s Ferguson honored
Tigers long snapper Blake Ferguson has been nominated for the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his volunteer efforts.
Ferguson, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 13, serves as a spokesman for the American Diabetes Association. He also participated in the National Get Fit, Don’t Sit Day at the Louisiana state capitol to raise awareness for diabetes prevention and volunteers at a camp for kids at risk for Type 2 diabetes.
From 169 nominees 22 finalists will be selected. The final team “roster” will be announced in September.
Kristian Fulton update
An attorney for suspended LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton told 247Sports.com that the NCAA has agreed to take another look at his case, with a reconsideration of Fulton’s previous appeal possibly being considered before this season begins.
Fulton was suspended for two full years in January 2016 for allegedly using an altered urine sample for a drug test. Fulton played three games that season before his suspension went into effect. He has been allowed to practice with the team.
The last word
“I’m the opposite of (Donald) Trump. I’m here to fill The Swamp, not drain The Swamp.”
- Florida coach Dan Mullen to CBS Sports
Correspondent Mitchell Northam contributed to this report.