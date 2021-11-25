Dave Aranda, a former LSU defensive coordinator, has committed to remain at Baylor under a new contract, according to multiple reports.

Baylor plans to assemble an extension for Aranda, who's in his second season at the school, Yahoo Sports first reported Thursday.

"I love it here, and this is where I want to be," Aranda said in a recent television interview with FOX. "I think the fit at Baylor is so strong."

Aranda coached LSU's defense from 2016-19 before he left to become the head coach at Baylor. His name often circulated around LSU's opening, as well as for the jobs at USC and Washington.

Baylor went 2-7 in Aranda’s first season, but it has completed a sudden turnaround this year, going 9-2 with a win over Oklahoma in which it intercepted two passes and held the Sooners to 260 total yards — their fewest in a game since 2014.

The Bears are No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

LSU’s job opened when the school reached a separation agreement Oct. 17 with coach Ed Orgeron, who accepted a $16.9 million buyout. Orgeron led LSU to the 2019 national championship, but the program declined over the last two seasons.

The Tigers’ defense suddenly dropped off after Aranda left. Orgeron hired Bo Pelini to replace Aranda as defensive coordinator, and LSU had its worst defensive season in school history in 2020.

Pelini was fired, and though LSU improved on that side of the ball this year under new coordinator Daronte Jones, it has gone 10-11 since the title.

LSU faces Texas A&M in the regular-season finale Saturday night with a chance to reach bowl eligibility.