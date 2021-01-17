To say that Will Wade was a bit perturbed at the end of his team’s game with South Carolina on Saturday night would be the understatement of the still-young year.
Still fuming from a technical foul called on forward Trendon Watford with 18 seconds to play in LSU’s 85-80 win, Wade was as hot as the Tigers’ defense in the final 6½ minutes — which was the catalyst for erasing an eight-point deficit.
While Cam Thomas and Watford were major factors on the offensive end, the defense came through in the critical six-minute game Wade often talks about.
In that final stretch, South Carolina was just 1 of 13 from the field with 11 consecutive misses at one point and four turnovers. Their only field goal came on a putback with 13 seconds to play.
All told, the Gamecocks were outscored 21-8 after Darius Days actually started the Tigers’ comeback with a 3-point basket with 7:31 remaining.
After that huge shot, LSU, which struggled for the better part of 33 minutes against South Carolina’s physical defense, turned the tables on the Gamecocks and increased the defensive heat to notch its fourth consecutive win.
“We just have to be more consistent,” Wade said in his Zoom news conference after cooling down. “We talk about those six-minute games. … We did a great job in the six-minute game.”
Wade said the biggest problem for his defense, which went into the game ranked fourth in Southeastern Conference games only in field-goal defense at 41.2%, gave up too many easy baskets on turnovers.
South Carolina finished with 21 fast-break points, meaning just over one-fourth of its final total came in transition — which has been a problem for LSU much of the season.
“If we can get back and get our defense set ... ” Wade said. “It helps when we have (Josh) LeBlanc out there. He really can set the tone out there for the defense, and he really did a nice job of that.”
One of LeBlanc’s bigger plays came with exactly 6:30 left when he blocked a shot by Keyshawn Bryant, who scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the second half. It came when LSU was still trailing by five points (72-67).
In addition, one of the biggest turnovers by South Carolina, which got 18 first-half points from AJ Lawson, came with 2:22 to play.
The Gamecocks, who played admirably with coach Frank Martin back home with COVID-19, couldn’t get the ball across midcourt against LSU’s three-quarter court pressure and committed a 10-second violation.
“We had to make a couple of adjustments in the 2-2-1,” Wade explained. “We were losing Lawson behind in the 1-3-1, but our guys really dug in.”
Lawson scored just four points in the second half while going 1 of 7 from the field.
On the other end, South Carolina had no answer for Thomas, Smart and Watford — especially Watford — down low as he constantly got free in the lane.
Watford dropped in 12 second-half points, Thomas had 13 and Smart, who had just one point at halftime, came on with 14 as LSU rallied.
That trio combined for 39 of the Tigers’ 51 second-half points after LSU had 34 points in the first half.
Thomas wound up with 25 points, which was his eighth 20-point game of the season, while Watford totaled 23 and Smart 15.
“It takes time to get into rhythm against what they do because it’s so unique,” Wade said of South Carolina’s hard-nosed defense. “We tried to simulate it the last two days in practice, and I actually thought we were more prepared for it than we had been in a long time. But we struggled.”
They found the weakness in the second half, however, and played through Watford more, which paid dividends.
“Trendon did a great job all night,” Wade said. “They were collapsing on him. He did a good job finishing. You have to play through your hot hand.
“Then Cam was able to make plays down the stretch off the ball screens with Trendon also. So it was a team effort.”
Wade declined to talk about Watford’s technical and Wade’s vocal demonstration immediately after the call and at the final horn.
“If you want to know my full thoughts, I’d get fined,” Wade said. “So, not going to say anything about that.
"I’ve never seen that before in all my years of coaching. I've never in my life seen that, so first time for everything.”