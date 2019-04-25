More changes to the LSU baseball pitching rotation because of injury are in motion.
Freshman pitcher Cole Henry will not travel this weekend when LSU plays at Alabama, an LSU spokesman said.
A source said Henry has tenderness in his elbow. He underwent an MRI last night that came back clean, source said
Zack Hess will start on Friday. Eric Walker will start Saturday. The final starter was listed as TBA.
Henry had established himself as the Tigers’ second starter, but LSU did not list his name when it sent an email with its pitching matchups.
Just before LSU got the news of Henry's injury, the coaches decided -- in conjunction with Hess -- to move Hess back to the bullpen and make Henry the Friday night starter.
But that plan was foiled, Mainieri said, when the team got the news about Henry.
Staff writer Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.