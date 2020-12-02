Saturday's meeting with No. 1 Alabama is a daunting prospect for a rather downtrodden LSU team, a sobering four-touchdown underdog on their home field. But the Tigers have had their fun against the Crimson Tide in the past. Here is a look back at five unforgettable LSU wins against Alabama:
Nov. 6, 1993 — LSU 17, Alabama 13: A headline in that day’s Mobile Register reflects the seemingly impossible task LSU faces against No. 5-ranked Alabama: “Tide could lose, pigs might fly.” Five weeks after being humiliated 58-3 by Florida, LSU’s most lopsided loss ever, the 3-5 Tigers are a 25-point underdog in Tuscaloosa to the Crimson Tide, which is riding a 31-game unbeaten streak. After a scoreless first half, Jay Johnson and Robert Toomer score on a pair of 2-yard runs to trigger LSU’s most stunning upset ever. It is the Tigers biggest win under coach Curley Hallman, who grew up across the river from Tuscaloosa in Northport and later played at Texas A&M under then Bama coach Gene Stallings.
Nov. 4, 2000 — LSU 30, Alabama 28: “We’ve got a saying,” Crimson Tide wide receiver Quincy Jackson mockingly says in 1998 after yet another Bama win in Tiger Stadium. “The Tide don’t lose in Baton Rouge.” But under then first-year LSU coach Nick Saban, Alabama’s 14-0-1 unbeaten streak in Tiger Stadium dating back to 1971 finally ends thanks in part to a scoreboard replay. Alabama is awarded the ball after a bobbled Domanick Davis punt, but replays (not by rule in use at the time) convince game officials that Erin Damond recovers it at the LSU 14, helping preserve the Tigers’ 23-21 fourth-quarter lead.
Nov. 3, 2007 — LSU 41, Alabama 34: When Nick Saban, who leaves LSU for the Miami Dolphins after the 2004 season, leaves the Dolphins for Alabama in December 2006, this game instantly becomes the “Saban Bowl.” Tied 34-34 with less than three minutes left, John Parker Wilson fumbles on a Chad Jones sack, setting up Jacob Hester’s winning TD run with 1:26 left. The victory keeps the Tigers on track for the BCS national championship.
Nov. 5, 2011 — LSU 9, Alabama 6 (OT): The first No. 1 vs. No. 2 regular-season showdown in LSU history is billed as the Game of the Century between the top-ranked Tigers and the Crimson Tide. It certainly a game for the ages for the defenses, which feature a combined 28 NFL draft picks. Neither team is able to cross the goal line as the game goes to overtime tied 6-6. After Alabama misses a field goal, Drew Alleman’s 25-yarder wins it. It’s a great moment in LSU football history, but Bama exacts revenge with a 21-0 win in the BCS National Championship Game in the Superdome two months later.
Nov. 9, 2019 — LSU 46, Alabama 41: This No. 1 vs. 2 match-up is no defensive struggle but a duel of highly regarded quarterbacks: the Tigers’ Joe Burrow and the Crimson Tide’s Tua Tagovailoa. Bama’s quarterback, playing on a surgically repaired ankle, throws for 418 yards and four touchdowns to Burrow’s 393 yards and three scores. But Tagovailoa commits two costly turnovers, a fumble on Bama’s first drive and an interception by Patrick Queen that sets up a Burrow to Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown pass for a 33-13 LSU halftime lead. Edwards-Helaire scores four touchdowns total as LSU snaps an eight-game losing streak to Bama, keeping the Tigers on track for the national championship and virtually sealing the Heisman Trophy for Burrow. “They beat us for eight years,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron says afterward. “We got tired of hearing their stuff, man. It was time.”