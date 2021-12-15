LSU’s shooting reached new heights Sunday. The Tigers stayed there Wednesday, putting away Alcorn State early and extending their winning streak to seven with a 100-36 victory at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The No. 22-ranked Tigers (8-1) hit 10 of their first 15 shots and finished above 60% shooting for the second consecutive game, hitting 38 of 62 (61.3). LSU trailed once at 2-0 and grew the lead as high as 66 points for the program’s longest winning streak since the 2017-18 team won eight in a row.
Every available player scored for LSU for the second consecutive game, led by Khayla Pointer, who had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Pointer also had four assists, three steals and zero turnovers.
Alexis Morris added 14 for LSU, while Timia Ware had 11 and Grace Hall 10 off the bench. Twelve of LSU’s 13 players played 12:23 or more.
The Tigers’ shooting percentage was in the 40s during the six games before Sunday's game against Texas Southern, when they hit 62.1%.
“When you shoot that high a percentage, you’ll win a lot of basketball games,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “The second stat I highlighted was what we did defensively. We held them to 26% shooting and had 17 steals. Activity, just be active. Win the games you’re supposed to win and win them decisively. We’ve done that the last couple of games.”
It was the first time LSU has scored in triple figures in regulation play since a 105-52 victory against Eastern Washington Nov. 11, 2006. LSU scored 101 points in a triple-overtime loss to Ole Miss in 2010.
Defensively, LSU forced 26 turnovers and outrebounded Alcorn, 46-21.
Maya Clayton had 13 points to lead the Braves (1-8).
“Everybody knows we were outmatched in this game size-wise,” Alcorn coach Nate Kilbert said. “But you can’t be small like we are and turn the ball over like we did. We had too many live-ball turnovers. If we’re going to have any advantage, we have to take care of the ball.”
LSU matched its highest scoring half to lead 49-17 at the break. The Tigers shot 62.1% in the first half and held the visitors scoreless for 6:47 during a 20-0 run.
Alcorn’s Tyginae Walker hit a 3-pointer to cut LSU’s lead to 17-9 when the Tigers went on their run, which began with a 3-point shot by Pointer. Alexis Morris had a steal and a layup, and Awa Trasi and Ryann Payne combined to sink four free throws to make it 26-9 at the end of the quarter.
LSU had already begun substituting deep into the bench, and the reserves scored 11 unanswered points to start the second quarter. Sarah Shematsi hit a 3-pointer and Aja Petty scored four points to spark the run.
“It’s been amazing. It shows all of our hard work is paying off when we practice every day,” LSU’s Emily Ward said. “It carries over.”
Mulkey wasn’t happy that LSU missed 11 of 29 free throws. LSU also cooled off from 3-point range, hitting 6 of 16 after going 13 for 19 in the previous two and rising to No. 14 in the nation in 3-point percentage.
LSU gets back in action at noon Saturday against Bradley in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It is a replacement game after UNO canceled for what it called health and safety protocols.