LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson has declared for the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound junior announced that he's leaving Baton Rouge on a high note, after he helped the LSU Tigers win their fourth national championship in school history.

"I am officially declaring for the 2020 NFL draft," Jefferson posted on social media.

Jefferson is the fourth player to declare early for the NFL draft, joining safety Grant Delpit, linebacker Patrick Queen and center Lloyd Cushenberry. The declaration deadline is Monday.

Jefferson was one of the key pieces in LSU's record-breaking offense in 2019. He was the team's leading receiver in 2018, recording 54 catches for 875 yards and six touchdowns.

He'd nearly double all of those numbers as a junior in the revamped system constructed by offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who is reportedly leaving LSU to be the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers.

Brady moved Jefferson to slot receiver in 2019, and he recorded 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. He paired with sophomore Ja'Marr Chase (84 catches, 1,780 yards, 20 touchdowns) for one of the most productive tandems in NCAA history.

Jefferson's yardage total ranks second in a single-season in school history, behind Chase.

Jefferson's 111 catches is a single-season school record, and it's among several of the records Jefferson set in LSU's championship season.

Jefferson recorded 14 catches, 227 yards and four touchdown receptions in LSU's 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Each statistic was a CFP semifinal record.

The St. Rose native recorded nine catches for 106 yards in LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Jefferson completed his family's legacy by finishing his career with a national title. He was the third Jefferson to play at LSU: Jordan was a quarterback from 2008 to 2011, and Rickey was a defensive back from 2013 to 2016.

LSU is losing a dynamic slot receiver in Jefferson, who drew attention from defenders and aided Chase's matchups on the outside.

Chase must return for his junior season before turning pro, and LSU will have depth returning at wide receiver.

Terrace Marshall will be a junior in 2020, and he recorded 46 catches for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tight end Thaddeus Moss, a junior who has yet to declare, has recorded 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

It's uncertain who would replace Jefferson in the slot. True freshmen Devonta Lee and Trey Palmer could be candidates, and the two combined for just three catches for 33 yards in 2019.

Palmer returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown against Northwestern State.

“We've carved our names into the collegiate football history books,” Jefferson said in a post on social media, "winning a national championship, dancing in the end zones, and setting standards for those that are coming after us. I think we've one a pretty good job fellas. You guys mean so much to me.”