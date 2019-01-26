The LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a new pricing plan for football and baseball tickets, which was proposed by the university's athletic department.
The athletic department said the new plan is "designed to better reflect demand and market value."
It's the first time the ticket pricing structure has changed in football since 2014, the release said, and the first time in baseball since 2015.
The change will not impact student ticket prices and will reduce prices for "thousands" of Tiger Stadium seats, while seats in higher demand sections will see an increased price from 4 percent to 12 percent for the 2018 football season.
About 24,000 tickets will have no increase or a decrease in price by as much as 16 percent, according to an athletic department release.
The athletic department said it will be notifying football season ticket holders regarding their individual seat tickets in mid-February.
Starting in 2020, baseball season ticket prices will only increase in the grandstand section, which will be boosted anywhere from 6 percent to 24 percent in price according to highest demand.
The average grandstand seat ticket will increase by about $3.75 per game, the release said.
The athletic department said season ticket holders will be notified when their renewal applications are released for the 2020 season.