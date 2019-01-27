KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — LSU's women's basketball team committed 25 turnovers and were the salve to host Tennessee's six-game losing streak in the Lady Vols' 74-65 victory Sunday afternoon.
Khayla Pointer had 17 points and five assists for LSU (12-7, 3-4 Southeastern Conference), and Ayana Mitchell recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the Lady Tigers trailed throughout.
“The turnovers were really the deciding factor in this game,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “We didn’t give ourselves enough possessions offensively. We were operating at a 47 percent field goal percentage, which is where you want to be on the road. But we gave away 25 possessions, which allowed them to get their transition game going.”
LSU also struggled on the glass. Tennessee (13-7, 2-5) out-rebounded LSU 44-24. Mitchell, who notched the 600th rebound of her career, was the only LSU player with more than four.
Rennia Davis scored 24 points for the Lady Vols, who led 36-29 at halftime. LSU scored seven straight early in the third quarter to make it 38-36, but Tennessee responded with an 8-0 run of its own for a 10-point lead.
Tennessee hadn't lost six straight games since 1970.
"There's a time and place for everything," Davis said. "Of course, I didn't want to lose six games in a row, but maybe we needed that. Maybe we needed to see that we needed to get back to Tennessee basketball, we needed to play hard every possession, we needed to get defensive stops, we needed to make them turn over the ball."
Mercedes Brooks provided a spark off the bench for LSU, shooting 3 of 4 from 3-point range and scoring 13 points.
LSU again pulled within one possession at 52-49 early in the fourth quarter, but again Tennessee held off the Lady Tigers with a 10-3 run. The Lady Vols scored 15 second-chance points, including several key buckets.
“Two things we were focusing on coming into this game was taking care of the ball and keeping them off of the offensive glass,” Fargas said. “Allowing them to get out in transition and allowing them to get second and third chances was really the deciding factor of the game.”
LSU returns to Baton Rouge for three straight home games, but the schedule doesn't get easier. Up next at 6:30 p.m. Thursday is No. 7 Mississippi State, followed by No. 25 Missouri on Monday, Feb. 4.