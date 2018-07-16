The 2018 football season's kickoff is still more than a month away, but Southeastern Conference fans get their first taste of what's in store this week.
The SEC will take over the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel in Atlanta for the next four days during the annual SEC Media Days.
All 14 teams will have its head coach and three players represent them during its scheduled time in the spotlight. LSU fans are in luck, with the Tigers being slated for the first day of coverage.
Those looking to watch coverage of SEC Media Days can watch live with ESPN broadcasting every school's conference on their main channel, the SEC Network and on the Watch ESPN app.
Here's a schedule of the week's events below:
- Monday, July 16 (10:30 a.m.-6:50 p.m.)
- SEC commissioner Greg Sankey
- Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher, Kinglsey Keke, Erik McCoy & Trayveon Williams
- Kentucky: Mark Stoops, Josh Allen, C.J. Conrad & Benny Snell Jr.
- LSU: Ed Orgeron, Foster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence & Devin White
- Tuesday, July 17 (8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m.)
- SEC coordinator of football official Steve Shaw
- Georgia: Kirby Stewart, Terry Goodwin, Jonathan Ledbetter & J.R. Reed
- Ole Miss: Matt Luke, Josiah Coatney, Sean Rawlings & Jordan Ta'amu
- Arkansas: Chad Morris, Hjalte Froholdt, Dre Greenlaw & Santos Ramirez
- Florida: Dan Mullen, David Reese II, Martez Ivy & Cece Jefferson
- Wednesday, July 18 (8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m.)
- Executive director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock
- Mississippi State: Joe Moorhead, Nick Fitzgerald, Gerri Green & Mark McLaurin
- Tennessee: Jeremy Pruitt, Kyle Phillips, Marquez Callaway & Eli Wolf
- Alabama: Nick Saban, Damien Harris, Anfernee Jennings & Ross Pierschbacher
- Missouri: Barry Odom, Drew Lock, Terry Beckner Jr. & Terez Hall
- Thursday, July 19 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- Auburn: Guz Malzahn, Jarrett Stidham, Deshaun Davis & Dontavius Russell
- Vanderbilt: Derek Mason, Kyle Shurmur, Justin Skule & LaDarius Wiley
- South Carolina: Will Muschamp, Jake Bentley, Deebo Samuel & D.J. Wonnum
