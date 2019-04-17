Paul Mainieri thought LSU would have to play two, maybe three weeks without third baseman Chris Reid and center fielder Zach Watson. So when Mainieri received an update on their health Tuesday morning, he gaped.
The report from athletic trainer Cory Couture told Mainieri both players had made substantial progress, enough that both are likely to start when No. 15 LSU opens a three-game series Thursday night against No. 25 Florida.
“Assuming they don't feel something terrible," Mainieri said, "they should both be in there tomorrow.”
LSU played most of its last three games, all losses, without Watson and Reid.
They both suffered lower body injuries during LSU’s series at Missouri last weekend. Watson hurt his groin on Friday running through first base. Reid pulled his hamstring on Saturday doing the same thing.
Watson immediately left the game. Reid, who woke up with discomfort on Saturday, played two more innings. When a hard-hit ground ball traveled down the third base line, he couldn't dive to catch it. His hamstring did not cooperate.
"I expected myself to catch that ball," Reid said. "I knew I was in trouble when that occurred."
After straining a muscle in his groin, Watson said he felt “sharp” pain every time he raised his left leg. It hurt to walk, much less play baseball.
“I felt like if I tried to run,” Watson said, “I'd tear it.”
On Monday, Mainieri had no timeline for the return of two of the most productive hitters in LSU’s lineup. He had watched former players manage similar injuries that lingered for weeks.
After daily treatment, both players improved enough that Mainieri considered playing them, especially Reid, during LSU’s loss Tuesday against UL.
He decided to keep them on the bench.
“I couldn't do it,” Mainieri said. “I didn't want to put the kids at risk, and it would have hurt our team for the long term if they would have aggravated it even more."
Before LSU practiced on Wednesday, Reid and Watson took live batting practice against former LSU pitcher Louis Coleman. Neither player felt discomfort or pain.
Though LSU sounded optimistic both players will start against the Gators, Watson and Reid have not yet sprinted. And both players hurt themselves as they ran down the first base line.
Still, Watson and Reid wanted to play. They felt better than they did just two days ago, and LSU begins this series one game behind first place in the Southeastern Conference.
"I think they're getting pretty close to being 100%," Mainieri said. "It's going to take a lot for me to keep them out of the lineup."