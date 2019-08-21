LSU true freshman linebacker Donte Starks is “very close” to gaining academic eligibility before the beginning of the season, coach Ed Orgeron said on Wednesday.
Starks has not reported to preseason camp.
A graduate of John Ehret High School, Starks was ranked the No. 10 inside linebacker recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.
On Monday, Starks wrote on Twitter, “When you get that call. Just a few more days,” in a message that included emojis of a smiley face and a tiger.
When you get that call😁. Just a few more days🐯💜💛— TheOne&OnlyD.Starks♥️🌟. (@donte_starks8) August 19, 2019
“He’s very close, but he’s not eligible yet,” Orgeron said. “Things are looking up that he may be eligible by the time school starts — hopefully. But it’s going to be down to the wire.”