LSU's JuVaughn Harrison had a productive day at the U.S. Olympic team trials on Friday.
While it could have been physically taxing on most athletes, it wasn't anything Harrison hadn't done before.
The six-time NCAA champion took a big step toward making the U.S. team when he qualified for the trials finals in the long and high jumps at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Harrison started his day at the long jump pit where he easily qualified fourth among the 12 athletes who advanced to the finals at 5:45 p.m. CDT Sunday.
Harrison fouled on his first attempt, then jumped 26 feet, 5½ inches on his second trial to move into third place at the time.
Knowing he was safely in the final, Harrison shut it down and passed on his third attempt to start preparing for the high jump.
Harrison passed on the opening height of 7- ¼, then cleared 7-2¼ to get into the mix.
As it turned out, that mark was good enough for a spot in the final as one of 12 athletes to make that height. The finals are at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
Also Friday, two former LSU standouts made it through the first round of the 200 meters — with both advancing automatically into the semifinals, which are set for 9:33 p.m. Saturday.
Terrance Laird, who helped the Tigers claim the NCAA team title at Hayward Field two weeks ago, won his heat in 20.44 seconds and Jaron Flournoy, running in the same heat, was third with a time of 20.69.
Laird was racing for the first time as a professional after he gave up his final year of collegiate eligibility to sign with Adidas last weekend.
Harrison's teammate, Rayvon Grey, narrowly missed out on a spot in the long jump finals, however, when he finished 13th overall.
Grey actually tied Damarcus Simpson for the 12th and final spot for rhe final, but the tiebreaker is the second-best jump in each athlete's series.
Simpson had a second-best jump of 25-0, while Grey's other two jumps resulted in fouls.
On the women's side, former LSU star Cassandra Tate began her bid for an Olympic berth with a win in her first-round heat of the 400-meter hurdles.
Tate cruised into Saturday's 8:19 p.m. semifinals with a winning time of 56.11 seconds.
Current LSU standouts Brittley Humphrey and Milan Young also earned spots in the semifinals of the intermediate hurdles.
Humphrey got through on time when she took fifth in her heat in 57.52 seconds and Young automatically earned a spot when she was third in the heat that Tate won, clocking a 57.71.
Meyers reaches javelin finals
UL's Claire Meyers finished 10th in the javelin qualifying on Friday with a throw of 161-6.
Meyers advanced along with 11 other athletes to the finals, which will be contested at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.