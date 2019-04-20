LSU baseball beat Florida on Saturday afternoon 11-2 as a lineup filled with backups quickly poured in runs and Eric Walker earned a quality start.
Three innings into the game at Alex Box Stadium, the No. 15 Tigers led by nine runs.
LSU (26-15, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) forced a pitching change before No. 25 Florida (26-16, 7-11) recorded an out in the second inning.
The Tigers played without starters Zach Watson, Chris Reid and Brock Mathis, but they won their fourth conference series.
Josh Smith had three extra-base hits, and Antoine Duplantis drove in four runs.
A week after his worst start of the season, Walker struck out five batters and did not allow a walk. He gave up two runs on a home run, but he lasted 5 ⅔ innings.
Junior Zack Hess pitched for the first time since a groin injury forced him out of his last start. He went 2 ⅓ scoreless innings and struck out three batters.