After two final fours at LSU, a WNBA Rookie of the Year award, a WNBA championship and a 13-year professional career, Temeka Johnson is retiring as a professional basketball player.
Johnson went to social media to announce her retirement, saying that she is stepping away a year after rupturing her Achilles while playing in Spain.
"As I announce RETIREMENT from the game that I love It gives me great pleasure knowing that I will be in the position to pass this knowledge on," Johnson wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "I will also continue my community work to help make a difference in the surrounding communities and eventually in the world."
You can see her full post below. Can't see the text? Click here.
View this post on Instagram
🚨 Announcement 🚨. As a young kid growing up, I just loved playing the game of basketball. Never in my wildest dream did I think that the game would take me as far as it did. Great High School Career at Bonnabel High School all state 97-00, and jersey retirement in 2000. Full Scholarship to LSU, a member of the gold medal 2003 USA World Championship Young Women Team in Šibenik, Croatia. 2 Final Fours, Nancy Lieberman PGOY award 2005, #6 pick in to 2005 draft, 2005 Rookie Of the Year, WNBA Championship 2009, top 10 in assist in WNBA, SEC Legend, and so many more exciting memories. I have had the opportunity to compete with and against some of the games greats at the highest level, and it was a blast. Through this journey there have been many highs, some lows, but overall it was great. I gained sisters and friends that I am grateful for, and will forever appreciate our relationships. I have spent 11years in the WNBA and 13 years abroad. God says it’s time to move on. After rupturing my Achilles in Spain last year, my mission was to get back and become even stronger than before, well while focusing on that my eyes and heart was open to something else and something very special to me and that is the youth of today which is our tomorrow. As I announce RETIREMENT from the game that I love It gives me great pleasure knowing that I will be in the position to pass this knowledge on. I will also continue my community work to help make a difference in the surrounding communities and eventually in the world. My foundation will continue to honor Coach Gunter Legacy, raise awareness to Alzheimer’s, feed the hunger, give back to students, impact lives, and be an example of change in the lives of those that we come in contact with. I will be doing some personally training, individually and team and more importantly I will continue to follow God’s lead/plan for my life. As one chapter closes,I look forward to the newness of this chapter and where it would lead me. To all that have played a pivotal part in my career, and helped me along the way, my heart is filled with gratitude, and to the fans thank you so much for your love and support over the years.
Johnson, a New Orleans native, played four seasons at LSU, helping lead the Tigers to two final fours.
She earned multiple All-American honors and went on to be drafted No. 6 in the 2005 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics. Her WNBA career spanned until 2015 and she was a member of the 2009 championship Phoenix Mercury team.
Her international career included a gold medal at the 2003 USA World Championship Young Women Team in Šibenik, Croatia.