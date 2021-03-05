LSU President Tom Galligan announced Friday morning that the university is briefly suspending without pay executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar based on the findings of a law firm's investigation into the handling of sexual misconduct complaints.

Ausberry and Segar have both been accused of failing to properly handle reports of sexual misconduct and domestic violence among student athletes. Galligan told the LSU board of supervisors on Friday that disciplinary action was warranted based on the findings of the report from law firm Husch Blackwell.

Ausberry's suspension will last 30 days; Segar's will last 21 days. Both will be required to go through training on sexual misconduct, domestic violence and more.

The report spans 148 pages and includes detailed accounts of several allegations of misconduct.

LSU has a Title IX office that is meant to enforce the federal law that forbids universities from discriminating on the basis of gender, including how they handle cases of sexual assault and domestic violence. But the Title IX office has been under-resourced and understaffed from years, according to the Husch Blackwell investigation.

Before the report's release, Galligan sent a campuswide email that described the report as a "brutally honest and objective evaluation of our culture."

"It will be hard to hear and even harder to read, but if we are to fix our future, we must first face our past," Galligan wrote.

LSU commissioned the investigation, and agreed to pay Husch Blackwell up to $100,000, after USA Today reported last year that LSU had repeatedly mishandled cases of sexual assault and domestic violence involving students.

As LSU has drawn closer to the release of the Husch Blackwell report, several women who have alleged sexual assault, domestic violence and more at the hands of former LSU football players said they wanted to see serious consequences for the people who mishandled their cases. They also said they hoped the report would shed light on who knew about their allegations and where mistakes were made along the way.

Galligan wrote in his note Friday that after the report was released, he would outline steps that LSU was taking to address the problems detailed in it, and said there would be more to come over the next few weeks. He wrote that LSU was "committed to bringing about real, concerted change" and that he hoped the LSU community would work with him to do so.

"Perhaps most troubling of all the report’s findings is the understanding that, whether through our actions or inactions, our institution betrayed the very people we are sworn to protect," Galligan wrote. "Our job is to protect our students and support them in their times of need. It has become clear we haven’t always fully lived up to our commitment. That will no longer be the case."

