Giovanni DiGiacomo’s catch and throw to home plate from right field set off an eruption akin to a volcano in the LSU dugout.
Once catcher Hayden Travinski tagged out Tulane's Gavin Schulz to maintain LSU’s 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning, a crowd of celebrating players poured from the dugout to greet DiGiacomo, who is showing he belongs after getting his third straight start.
DiGiacomo's throw ended a threat against LSU right-hander Devin Fontenot that already produced one run.
In addition to his pivotal defensive play, DiGiacomo went 2 for 4 at the plate to help LSU defeat Tulane 7-5 Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU coach Jay Johnson said earlier this week that DiGiacomo’s speed and experience imade him a dynamic option in right field. While he’s experimented with lineups, DiGiacomo has quietly stood on the cusp of a starting position, playing catch with Jacob Berry from the right-field line to warm him up in between innings.
LSU was down 2-0 after the first two innings after right-hander Will Hellmers gave up three hits, including a pair of doubles.
The Tigers’ first score came in the bottom of the third when first baseman Tre’ Morgan reached on a fielding error at first, his bouncing grounder going through the glove of first baseman Brady Marget. Dylan Crews followed up by knocking a hard ball to left field that almost reached the fence line, sending Travinski in a sprint to the plate to tie it up 2-2. It was Crews' first-ever sacrifice.
Tulane didn’t score for four consecutive innings, and when LSU right-hander Eric Reyzelman was in the game for 2⅓ innings, the Green Wave didn't even manage a hit.
Reyzelman entered the game two outs into the fourth inning with two runners on base. When he faced the next batter and built a 2-2 count, he thought he had the out on the final pitch and started walking to his left to exit the mound.
But it was called right off the plate to Tulane’s Jared Hart to tally a full count. He ended up walking Hart to load the bases.
Reyzelman reloaded to strike out the next batter on a 1-2 count to escape the inning, defiantly pumping his fists at his waist as he left the mound. He struck out two in the fifth inning, then all three batters in the sixth, to finish with six strikeouts against the lone walk.
DiGiacomo’s first big moment of the game came in the bottom of the fourth. He lined a single to drive in Jordan Thompson for a 3-2 lead.
Travinski struck out with the bases loaded for the second out of the inning, but Morgan picked him up with a single up the middle to drive in two for a 5-2 edge.
Morgan drove in LSU's sixth run on a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth, extending the lead to 6-2.
True freshman Josh Pearson's RBI double in the eighth gave LSU its final run.
Morgan finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
The Green Wave rallied in the top of the seventh when center fielder Brady Hebert’s flyball was dropped by left fielder Gavin Dugas, narrowing the gap to 6-4. The next run was scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, but DiGiacomo’s play held the lead that LSU never would relinquish.