The LSU basketball team's 2020 recruiting class, which currently includes three players who joined the program during the early signing period, picked up another player for next season over the New Year's holiday.
Baton Rougean Josh LeBlanc, a member of Georgetown's 2018 recruiting class, announced on Instagram that he'll join his hometown team after leaving Georgetown last month.
A 6-foot-7, 213-pound power forward, LeBlanc will enroll at LSU for the spring semester that begins Jan. 13.
LeBlanc and two teammates — former LSU player Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner — had restraining orders filed against them on Nov. 5 after they were accused of harassing a female student and stealing items from her home.
A week later, the student accused Gardner of sexual harassment and assault in the Sept. 15 incident, which occurred at her residence, according to multiple reports.
The complaint named Gardner, Alexander, who played one season at LSU, and LeBlanc as participants in the burglary.
All three had the complaint against them resolved in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia last month when they agreed to not contact the plaintiff or her roommates and stay at least 50 feet away from them.
According to SI.com, the agreement did not indicate any admission of guilt from the defendants.
LeBlanc, a four-star recruit who played at Madison Prep, picked Georgetown over LSU in the fall of 2017.
In the 247 Sports composite listing, he ranked 122nd overall and was the 24th-best power forward nationally.
He was ranked as the third-best player in Louisiana behind Scotlandville's Javonte Smart, who is a sophomore at LSU, and Riverside's Jared Butler, who signed with Baylor.
LeBlanc appeared in six games this season, last playing Nov. 30 against UNC Greensboro. He averaged 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds after posting 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 33 games as a freshman.
Unless he receives a waiver from the NCAA, LeBlanc will likely have to sit out the spring and fall semesters. He would then be eligible to play after final exams are completed in mid-December.
LSU coach Will Wade obtained the signatures of three players in the early signing period — Cam Thomas, a five-star shooting guard; Jalen Cook, a four-star point guard; and Bradley Ezewiro, a three-star power forward.
Also, LSU junior center Deshawn Thomas has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-9 Thomas signed with LSU in August after playing two years at Florida SouthWestern State College.
Thomas hasn't played this season after Wade said in October that he had not been cleared medically to play because of an undisclosed injury.