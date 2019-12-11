LSU has hired Sian Hudson as its new soccer coach.
Hudson previously coached at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, a Division II school, for three years. LSU formally announced the hire on Wednesday afternoon.
"We are very excited to welcome Sian to LSU," athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. "She brings with her tremendous success as a head coach and a reputation for recruiting top talent from across the country. She's going to build a culture of excellence on and off the pitch here at LSU."
Hudson replaced interim coach Debbie Hensley, a longtime assistant who led the team during the 2019 season after the departure of Brian Lee. After coaching at LSU for 14 seasons, Lee took a job in March as the head soccer coach at Rice University.
LSU went 3-12-3 last season. It had won the Southeastern Conference tournament for the first time in 2018.
Hudson led UCCS to 52-10-4 record and three trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament, its first tournament appearances in school history.
The Mountain Lions won their conference and advanced to the NCAA tournament semifinals during Hudson's first season. She owns the three winningest seasons in UCCS history.
This fall, Hudson led UCCS to a No. 1 national ranking for the first time as the Mountain Lions went 19-2. They ranked in the top-10 nationally in scoring offense (3.19 avg./NCAA No. 4), goals scored (67/No. 6) and total points (187/No. 5) — all program records. Hudson received 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
Hudson has also spent 20 years in coaching. She also spent time as an assistant coach at Colorado College, a Division I school. She was the general manager of the Colorado Pride W-League Team in 2014 and 2015.
Before her coaching career, Hudson played on the Wales National Team. She made three appearances at the senior level in the European Championships from 1997 to 1999.
"I will work tirelessly to make the entire LSU family proud of our team and student-athletes," Hudson said in a statement. "I look forward to reshaping the future of this prestigious program. My family and I are truly honored and humbled to join the LSU family, and the Baton Rouge community."