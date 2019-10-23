Terrace Marshall swung his arms, sang loudly, then caught a pass in LSU's open session of practice Wednesday afternoon.

The LSU wide receiver seemed more than comfortable following Ed Orgeron's morning announcement that Marshall will be "ready to go" for Saturday's game against No. 9 Auburn.

Marshall practiced without limitations on Wednesday, and the 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore practiced with a gold noncontact jersey on Tuesday.

"He ran through most drills that we had," Orgeron said on the Southeastern Conference weekly teleconference. "So he's going to be ready to go."

Marshall, one of LSU's three leading receivers, has missed three games since undergoing foot surgery on Sept. 22, and early on, Orgeron didn't expect for Marshall to return until LSU's game against Alabama on Nov. 9.

Defensive end Neil Farrell also practiced fully after wearing a gold noncontact jersey on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 298-pound junior is tied for the team lead with four sacks and has recorded four tackles for loss.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal and junior defensive end Justin Thomas were not seen during the open portion of practice. The two players have not been seen during the period the past three practices.

The 6-foot-7, 314-pound Rosenthal has started in three games in 2019, including LSU's 36-13 win at Mississippi State last Saturday.

Thomas has played in five games, including Mississippi State, and he has recorded two tackles and a sack.

Roll call

Players missing from the open period of LSU football practice:

Todd Harris, S, junior

Donte Starks, LB, freshman

Dare Rosenthal, OT, redshirt freshman

Thomas Perry, OT, freshman

Justin Thomas, DE, junior