LSU has signed both of the players who entered February's national signing day committed to the Tigers.
Kimo Makaneole, a three-star offensive guard from Florida, signed with LSU on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Niceville High prospect is the nation's No. 23 ranked offensive guard, according to 247Sports, and he'll join an LSU offensive line that is returning all of its starters from last season.
Hold That Tiger@KimoMakaneole is Callin' Baton Rouge!#GeauxTigers
LSU coach Ed Orgeron had placed a major emphasis on re-recruiting the Tigers offensive line, since the program would've been left with limited depth and experience without them. The Tigers also emerged from December's early signing period with only one signee on the offensive line: four-star Michigan prospect Garrett Dellinger, the nation's No. 12 offensive tackle.
Those who were expected to sign with LSU on Wednesday have now signed.
Four-star Saint James defensive end Saivion Jones announced he'd signed with LSU during a ceremony at St. James High Wednesday morning, following through on the verbal pledge he gave in May.
Makaneole decommitted from Florida State after the early signing period, and committed to LSU on New Year's Day.
Orgeron said that, other than those two commitments, the program is pursuing "a couple guys that we're 50/50 with."
The Tigers are still within range for four-star Walker High wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.; three-star Rummel High running back Logan Diggs; and three-star lineman Jordan Moko, the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive tackle.
Whatever scholarship slots LSU has available after signing day will be used to track down and sign players who enter the NCAA transfer portal during the offseason.
"We’ll see how it goes tonight," Orgeron told reporters Tuesday. "But I also want to keep a couple for transfers, we’re looking for graduate transfers or transfers at need positions, and one of them is a linebacker position or best player available. It doesn’t hurt to maybe have two or three scholarships with all the transfers that we have to fill those specific needs.”