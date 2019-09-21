LSU sophomore Ja'Marr Chase said there's a running bet between he and the other starting wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall have a bet on who will have the most touchdown catches in 2019.
What does the winner get?
Free Waffle House or $100.
Tells you just how much people like Waffle House...
Entering Saturday's game, Chase had just one touchdown to Jefferson's five.
Chase had 10 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns in LSU's 66-38 win over Vanderbilt, tying Tony Moss for second all-time in school history for touchdowns in a single game.
"I had to score at least three today to be back in the touchdown race," Chase said.
Which will he pick if Chase wins?
The $100 of course, he said.
But, you might say, he could spend that on Waffle House.
Right?
"Nah," Chase said, laughing. "Nah."