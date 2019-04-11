lsusouthern.041019 HS 1376.JPG
LSU second baseman Brandt Broussard (16) awaits the catch before tagging Southern second baseman Willie Ward (6) out at second base in the first inning, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU at Missouri

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Missouri is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 23-11, 8-4 Southeastern Conference. Missouri is 23-11, 5-6-1.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Zack Hess (2-2, 3.71 ERA, 43.2 IP, 21 BB, 44 SO); MIZZ – Jr. LHP Jacob Cantleberry (3-2, 2.62 ERA, 44.2 IP, 17 BB 61 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has rebounded from unexpected midweek losses already this season, and it will have to do so again. The Tigers have lost three midweek games, most recently on Tuesday at Southern. When they lost their other two midweek games, they won the next weekend series. LSU enters Friday's game tied for first place in the SEC Western Division.

