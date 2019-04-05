Brandt Broussard does not hit the ball in the air. He rarely hits it into the outfield. When Broussard bats, he puts the ball on the ground and runs. Some of his hits haven’t left the infield.

That approach changed against No. 11 Texas A&M on Friday night. Broussard whacked three balls into the air. The Aggies caught two on the warning track.

But the third was an error-assisted sprint around the bases that gave No. 9 LSU its first run during a 2-1 win at Alex Box Stadium.

An inning later, Josh Smith hit a home run. He stood a few steps down the first base line watching it sail out of the stadium. The umpire had to tell him to run.

Shut out by Texas A&M starting pitcher John Doxakis through six innings, the Tigers (22-9, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) trailed by a run when Broussard walked to the plate for the third time.

Against Texas A&M (24-7-1, 6-3-1), coach Paul Mainieri changed the regular batting order, moving Broussard to the six hole from the bottom of the lineup. Mainieri wanted a right-handed hitter to divide LSU's lefties with Doxakis, a lefty, on the mound.

After flying out his first two at-bats, Broussard, who said he's "not a strong guy," lifted a pitch into the air. The ball wafted toward the right-field line. Texas A&M right fielder Jonathan Ducoff camped under the ball. Then Ducoff missed the catch.

As the ball rolled into the corner, Broussard sprinted around second base. Third base coach Nolan Cain told him to hold at third. When Ducoff botched the throw — his second error on the play — Broussard scored, tying the game.

With one out an inning later, Smith hit the first pitch of his at-bat deep toward right field. The ball’s destination left no doubt.

After he took a few steps down the first base line, Smith stopped and watched the ball sail over the wall. The crowd roared. For the first time, LSU led the game.

"Hit it good and watched it go," Smith said.

Long before the Tigers scored their two runs, starting pitcher Zack Hess cruised through two innings. He struck out three batters and didn’t let a runner reach base. His slider felt better than it had all season. Then Texas A&M designated hitter Logan Foster doubled to center field. He scored two batters later.

Hess ended up allowing one run over six innings. He stranded four runners in scoring position. After walking the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth inning, his slider induced a quiet ground ball, keeping LSU within a run.

After Smith singled in the third inning, Doxakis retired 10 straight LSU batters. The Tigers raised his pitch count to 58 by the end of the third inning, but Doxakis settled into a rhythm. The Tigers often hit the ball hard — right at people.

"We just didn't have anything to show for it," Mainieri said. "And then we got a break."

When Broussard walked to the plate for the third time, he wanted to hit the ball on the ground. Instead, he popped up the first pitch of the at-bat.

Until he saw the replay, he didn't know the ball had rolled to the wall.

"I don't know how that happened," Broussard said. "Baseball."

Then Smith admired his long home run. The umpire told him to run toward first base. He jumped onto home plate, LSU won its fifth straight game and the Tigers moved into first place in the SEC Western Division.

"I'm not the type of guy to be the villain, but in this situation, crowd like this, the emotions got to me," Smith said. "No disrepesct to them. Their pitcher is a great pitcher. Their catcher sure is a great guy. So I'm ready to get back out there tomorrow."