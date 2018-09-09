lsuslufootball1176.090918 bf
For the 12th time, The Advocate's Scott Rabalais is one of the sports reporters voting in The Associated Press college football poll. Here is his ballot after week two:

Rank Team Pvs

1. Alabama (2-0) 2

2. Clemson (2-0) 1

3. Ohio State (2-0) 3

4. Georgia (2-0) 5

5. Auburn (2-0) 4

6. Oklahoma (2-0) 6

7. Wisconsin (2-0) 7

8. Stanford (2-0) 9

9. Notre Dame (2-0) 8

10. West Virginia (2-0) 10

11. Virginia Tech (2-0) 11

12. LSU (2-0) 12

13. TCU (2-0) 13

14. Washington (1-1) 14

15. Miss. State (2-0) 15

16. Penn State (2-0) 18

17. Miami (1-1) 19

18. Boise State (2-0) 20

19. UCF (2-0) 21

20. USC (1-1) 16

21. Oregon (2-0) 22

22. Michigan (1-1) 23

23. Oklahoma State (2-0) 24

24. Arizona State (2-0) NR

25. Michigan State (1-1) 17

Dropped out: No. 25 South Carolina (1-1)

