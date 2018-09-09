For the 12th time, The Advocate's Scott Rabalais is one of the sports reporters voting in The Associated Press college football poll. Here is his ballot after week two:
Rank Team Pvs
1. Alabama (2-0) 2
2. Clemson (2-0) 1
3. Ohio State (2-0) 3
4. Georgia (2-0) 5
5. Auburn (2-0) 4
6. Oklahoma (2-0) 6
7. Wisconsin (2-0) 7
8. Stanford (2-0) 9
9. Notre Dame (2-0) 8
10. West Virginia (2-0) 10
11. Virginia Tech (2-0) 11
12. LSU (2-0) 12
13. TCU (2-0) 13
14. Washington (1-1) 14
15. Miss. State (2-0) 15
16. Penn State (2-0) 18
17. Miami (1-1) 19
18. Boise State (2-0) 20
19. UCF (2-0) 21
20. USC (1-1) 16
21. Oregon (2-0) 22
22. Michigan (1-1) 23
23. Oklahoma State (2-0) 24
24. Arizona State (2-0) NR
25. Michigan State (1-1) 17
Dropped out: No. 25 South Carolina (1-1)