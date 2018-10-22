lsumissstatefootball0302.102118 bf
As LSU punter Josh Growden (38) holds, LSU place kicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks a field goal to end the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU placekicker Cole Tracy has been named one of the Lou Groza Award's "Stars of the Week" for the fourth time this season.

Tracy kicked four field goals in LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Tracy also was awarded one of the "Stars of the Week" after he kicked a 42-yard field goal to beat Auburn 22-21, and after he made four field goals in a 33-17 win over Miami, including school record-tying 54-yarder. 

Tracy earned his third "Star of the Week" after he tied the school record with five total field goals in LSU's 36-16 win over then-No. 2 Georgia.

