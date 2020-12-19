1. THINGS WE LEARNED
In a season where the Tigers could have packed it in and at times looked like they did, they saved their two grittiest performances for the end. LSU followed last week’s stunning 37-34 upset at Florida with a 53-48 gut check win over Ole Miss, coming from eight down in the final 8½ minutes. These remaining Tigers were made of tough stuff.
2. TRENDING NOW
Mr. 300, Kayshon Boutte. Ja’Marr Chase opted out. Racey McMath got hurt. Then Terrace Marshall and Arik Gilbert left, too. While Boutte dropped the ball against Alabama, he more than picked up the baton down the stretch. He was brilliant Saturday, breaking the SEC record with 308 yards receiving on 14 catches. “The sky’s the limit for him,” linebacker Jabril Cox said.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Michigan coach Bo Schembechler had a saying: “Those who stay will be champions.” It remains to be seen if these current Tigers have titles in their future. But the silver lining of this 5-5 season is that so many young players, like Boutte and freshman quarterback Max Johnson, ended up playing such huge roles for LSU. The 2021 season has already begun.