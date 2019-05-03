The winding road of Jazz Ferguson's football career now has him headed to Seattle.

Ferguson, who began his college career at LSU before heading to Northwestern State, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ferguson was also listed on the Seahawks rookie mini camp roster Friday night.

Ferguson, at 6-foot-4, 227 pounds, caught 66 passes for a school-record 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns during his lone season at the school located in Natchitoches.

Jazz Ferguson had to flash just two fingers to tell a reporter the number of stop lights in St. Francisville.

The West Feliciana native caught two passes during his LSU career and was suspended for disciplinary reasons before he opted to transfer. He sat out the 2017 season per NCAA transfer rules.

"Jazz has matured," Ferguson said about himself in reference to character questions at the NFL Combine. "He's not that same guy. He hung around the wrong guys at the beginning of his college career."

Jazz isn't the only one member of his household trying to make his NFL dreams a reality. His brother, Jaylon, set the NCAA record for career sacks this past season and was drafted No. 85 overall by the Baltimore Ravens.