A student-led organization is leading a sit-in at LSU’s football operations building Monday morning, protesting what they’re calling an inadequate response to the release of a much-anticipated report into the university’s handling of sexual misconduct cases.

The sit-in begins at 11 a.m.

Husch Blackwell, the law firm LSU hired to investigate its policies and cases, released its report Friday, a 150-page damning indictment that found LSU did not follow federal laws, best practices or even its own policies in cases of reported sexual misconduct; LSU’s athletic department incidents were not properly reported; and LSU has never appropriately staffed its Title IX office, which investigates such allegations.

Along with a pledge to make appropriate changes to policies and the Title IX staff, LSU interim President Tom Galligan announced that two high-ranking athletic department officials were briefly suspended without pay for their inactions.

LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar would both be suspended without pay based on law firm Husch Blackwell’s investigation. Ausberry's suspension will last 30 days; Segar's will last 21 days. Both will be required to go through training on sexual misconduct, domestic violence and more.

Survivors of sexual misconduct and dating violence on LSU’s campus had called for stiffer consequences — including firings — ahead of the report’s release.

Tigers Against Sexual Assault (TASA), a campus organization partnered with the non profit STAR Center, announced its protest shortly after LSU’s decision was announced Friday. TASA had also protested in the fall, when USA Today first reported that LSU had mishandled several sexual misconduct cases

“One of our demands of the protest in the fall was for any employee who covered up sexual assault allegations to be fired,” the organization wrote on its Instagram page. “That has not happened, so we will keep raising our voices.”

