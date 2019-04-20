LSU has received another commitment from a top California recruit.
Four-star wide receiver Jermaine Burton, the No. 7-ranked player at his position per 247Sports, announced his commitment Saturday afternoon on Twitter, becoming the third member of LSU's 2020 recruiting class from California.
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Burton, who had offers from schools like Alabama, Miami and Tennessee, committed to the Tigers in a video shot at the Calabasas High football field.
Teammates asked him about his feelings on recruiting: "How do you feel about Bama?"
"The U?"
"Tennessee"
"That's not it Fam," Burton repeated.
Then, someone off screen tossed him an LSU T-shirt that read: "One team one heartbeat."
Burton exclaimed "That's it!" and stormed the practice field and pulls of a pretty impressive cartwheel into a backflip.
I ain’t even the one to talk much, but this right here, this is my family....@Skburton_16 @jjohnnywilson @johnnyw2_ @trevorpenick @andrewaguilar25 pic.twitter.com/4pp8EEwDgJ— Jermaine Burton Jr. (@dbassassin13) April 20, 2019
LSU's 2020 class now has 12 members, and Burton joins Mater Dei's Elias Ricks (No. 1 cornerback) and Narbonne's Jordan Berry (No. 39 defensive tackle) as three top 50 players in the state to commit to the Tigers.
Burton is the second player to commit to LSU in as many days, after the Tigers received a commitment from four-star Texas linebacker Josh White. White committed shortly after LSU lost a commitment from four-star athlete Jaden Navarrette, who flipped to Oregon.
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 CB
|Jordan Berry
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)
|DT
|6-2
|323
|***
|Nation's No. 33 DT
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas, California (Calabasas)
|WR
|6-1
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 7 WR
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
|Courtland Ford
|Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill)
|OT
|6-6
|305
|****
|Nation's No. 23 OT
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 24 DT
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 11 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 20 OLB
*Ratings by 247Sports