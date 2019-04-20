lsuauburnfootball.091618 HS 1010.JPG

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches against Auburn in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU has received another commitment from a top California recruit.

Four-star wide receiver Jermaine Burton, the No. 7-ranked player at his position per 247Sports, announced his commitment Saturday afternoon on Twitter, becoming the third member of LSU's 2020 recruiting class from California.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Burton, who had offers from schools like Alabama, Miami and Tennessee, committed to the Tigers in a video shot at the Calabasas High football field.

Teammates asked him about his feelings on recruiting: "How do you feel about Bama?"

"The U?"

"Tennessee"

"That's not it Fam," Burton repeated.

Then, someone off screen tossed him an LSU T-shirt that read: "One team one heartbeat."

Burton exclaimed "That's it!" and stormed the practice field and pulls of a pretty impressive cartwheel into a backflip.  

LSU's 2020 class now has 12 members, and Burton joins Mater Dei's Elias Ricks (No. 1 cornerback) and Narbonne's Jordan Berry (No. 39 defensive tackle) as three top 50 players in the state to commit to the Tigers.

Burton is the second player to commit to LSU in as many days, after the Tigers received a commitment from four-star Texas linebacker Josh White. White committed shortly after LSU lost a commitment from four-star athlete Jaden Navarrette, who flipped to Oregon.

 NameHometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating Notes 
 Elias Ricks Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) CB 6-2 180 ***** Nation's No. 1 CB
 Jordan Berry Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne) DT 6-2 323 *** Nation's No. 33 DT
 Kayshon Boutte New Iberia (Westgate) WR 5-10 175 **** Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
 Alec Bryant Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) WDE 6-3 230 **** Nation's No. 9 WDE
Jermaine BurtonCalabasas, California (Calabasas)WR 6-1193**** Nation's No. 7 WR
Demon Clowney Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy) WDE 6-4 225 **** Nation's No. 5 WDE
 TJ Finley Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) PRO 6-6233  **** Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
 Courtland Ford Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill) OT 6-6 305 **** Nation's No. 23 OT
 CamRon Jackson Haynesville (Haynesville) DT 6-5 271 **** Nation's No. 24 DT
Lorando JohnsonLancaster, Texas (Lancaster)CB 6-0181****Nation's No. 11 CB
 Max Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) PRO 6-3 214 **** Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
Josh WhiteHouston, Texas (Cy Creek)OLB 6-1200 ****Nation's No. 20 OLB

*Ratings by 247Sports

