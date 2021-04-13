LSU track and field senior Tonea Marshall was named the SEC women’s runner of the week Tuesday following her performance Saturday at the Crimson Tide Invitational.
This marks the second time this outdoor season that Marshall has won the award as she also took it after her showing at the Texas Relays in late March.
Marshall claimed her second 100-meter hurdles title of the season with a wind-aided time of 12.70 seconds to easily best the rest of the field.
The wind aided mark that was benefited by a 3.0 meters per second tailwind ranks as the fastest in the NCAA this year by a long shot.
Her season-best without a wind of 2.0 mps or higher was the 12.75 she ran at the Texas Relays. That wind-legal mark is the fourth-fastest recorded in the world this spring.
Marshall also ran the leadoff leg on LSU's winning 4x100-meter relay team that won its third event title of the season with a time of 43.07 seconds.
This marks the seventh career SEC weekly award for Marshall.
LSU will return home this weekend for the Boots Garland Invitational on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Admission is free.