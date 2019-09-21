LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass as LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) hold Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just above the east wall of Vanderbilt Stadium, peeking over the thousands of purple and gold-clad fans who made LSU's 66-38 win at Vanderbilt look like a Tigers' home game, was the tip of the baseball stadium's scoreboard.
Yes, baseball is the better way to describe what happened in Saturday's football game, when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow pitched touchdown passes with the ease of a Cy Young slinger.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior continued to build a strong early case for the Heisman Trophy, completing 25 of 34 passes for 398 yards and six touchdowns — the most touchdown passes in a game in school history.
Burrow surpassed both his own five-touchdown performance against Georgia Southern and the record Zach Mettenberger set against Alabama-Birmingham in 2013.
There was no need for Burrow to play a complete game to earn the win; backup Myles Brennan relieved him in the fourth quarter.
No. 4 LSU (4-0) surrendered its fair share of home runs to Vanderbilt (0-3), and were it not for a historic offensive performance, the Tigers defense may have blown the save.
"Was everything pretty? No it wasn't," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "But you know what? We kept on fighting. We made some big plays. We made some uncharacteristic bad plays. We're going to get them fixed."
On the first play of the game, Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn burst through an open gap for a 41-yard rush to the LSU 34. Seven plays later, the 5-foot-10, 218-pound senior scored on a 5-yard run, and the Commodores led 7-0.
Vaughn exposed tackling issues in the LSU defense, rushing for 130 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. He sprinted past LSU's diving All-American safety, Grant Delpit, on a 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Not all those Vanderbilt points went against the LSU defense.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lost control of the football in his own end zone, and Vanderbilt recovered the football for a touchdown in the second quarter. Then, Brennan threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown to set the final score late in the fourth quarter.
Vanderbilt scored its most points against LSU since the Commodores beat the Tigers 48-7 in 1948.
LSU blew the doors off Vanderbilt, but injuries bit the Tigers pretty hard Saturday in Nashville.
They just happened to be playing in the wrong era.
And for yet another game, the LSU offense mostly showed that it has broken out of its ground-and-pound past.
It's hard enough to peg the Tigers in any time period, they score so quickly.
LSU scored touchdowns on each of its first four drives of the game. Every drive took fewer than two minutes and no drive took more than five plays.
Burrow's first five passes went for 137 yards, including a strike over the middle to sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who broke through a tackler and outran another for a 64-yard touchdown to set LSU up 14-7 with 8:38 left in the first quarter.
Two drives later, Chase caught a back-shoulder touchdown along the near-side pylon for a 25-yard touchdown to go up 28-7 by the end of the first quarter.
LSU tied the record for most points scored in the first quarter against a Southeastern Conference opponent in school history, matching its total in a 62-0 win over then-SEC member Tulane in 1965.
Chase finished the game with 10 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns, which was the most touchdown receptions caught by any LSU receiver against an SEC opponent in school history.
Chase, Terrace Marshall and Justin Jefferson have each recorded at least three touchdown catches in a game this season, and Chase and Jefferson are tied for the team lead with five total touchdown receptions on the season.
Chase was the first Tigers receiver to break 200 yards receiving in a game since Odell Beckham recorded 204 yards against Furman in 2013, and Chase's yardage total ranks fourth all-time in school history.
As the former four-star recruit was having his career day, which included a 28-yard reception over a defender who committed pass interference, Orgeron said he told the coaches on the headsets: "That's called recruiting."
Oh, there was no better place to cut a record than in the Music City.
Following LSU's 65-14 win over Northwestern State last week, LSU has now scored more than 60 points in a game in two straight games.
That's the first time in school history that the Tigers have scored that much in consecutive games.
And as Billy Joel once complained in the song The Entertainer, "so they cut it down to 3:05," the Tigers had no trouble fitting in enough hits within that time frame.
LSU scored eight touchdowns in less than three minutes, and the Tigers have now had 25 such touchdown drives this season. Last year, LSU only had 17 touchdown drives in that time frame.
The run game opened up, which Orgeron has been critical of after it ranked 105th nationally (115.33 yards per game) entering the weekend.
