The Southeastern Conference made an announcement Thursday afternoon affirming the league still intends to play its non-football sports, in addition football, this fall, although the NCAA has already canceled sponsored fall championships because of decisions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The SEC set new start dates and season formats for cross country, soccer, volleyball, golf and tennis this fall.
The league also announced soccer and volleyball teams will participate in spring competition, with details coming at a later date once the NCAA makes final decisions on how it will hold spring championships for those sports.
The men's and women's cross country teams will be allowed two-to-three competitions between Sept. 11 and Oct. 23, and it may include competition against nonconference opponents that follow the same COVID-19 testing protocols. The SEC Championship is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge.
Soccer will have an eight-match, league-only season that starts Sept. 18, and an SEC tournament is scheduled for Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Volleyball will also have an eight-match, league-only season, but it will take place over six weeks and begin Oct. 16. Schools will compete against four opponents twice in the same weekend on consecutive days.
For the fall golf and tennis seasons, teams can compete in up to three team events starting Oct. 1, and they can only compete in events that involve SEC schools or schools that are in the same geographic region.
Baseball and softball can also have fall practices and intrasquad games this fall, the SEC said, although exhibition games against other schools are prohibited in the fall semester.
The fate of non-football fall sports had previously hung in the balance, since the SEC decided on July 14 to postpone competitions through at least Aug. 31.
That decision came a day after the SEC's 14 athletic directors met for several hours at league headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss the feasibility of playing sports in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.
At the time, the Big Ten and Pac-12 had applied pressure for other conferences to take action by committing to league-only football seasons. The leagues would later become the only Power 5 conferences to postpone their football seasons entirely.
Instead, SEC leadership decided to buy more time to make an ultimate decision. By delaying the start dates of its fall sports beyond August, the league set a timeline that allowed its football season to be untouched.
The SEC later committed to a 10-game, league-only season, but the timeline still has preserved the SEC's Sept. 26 start date for its conference football season.
The SEC's presidents and athletic directors have been meeting regularly since the pandemic began, and they have recently expressed confidence in the league's mask and social-distancing protocols, their plans for testing up to three days a week and the regular season's late start date.
Still, the public health trends in the SEC regions are not yet in line with the NCAA's rules to safely proceed with competition. Daily coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates are still high, and the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel have said the virus is still a major hurdle for the remaining fall sports to continue.
Meanwhile, outbreaks have occurred on several college campuses and within football teams, and several top players have decided to sit out the season because of health concerns.
The SEC announced in mid-July players can opt out of the season and hold onto their scholarships. Two LSU players have since opted out of the season because of concerns related to the coronavirus: junior defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. and senior nickel safety Kary Vincent Jr.
Farrell plans to return for his senior season next fall. Vincent announced he will begin preparing for the NFL draft.
All but four LSU offensive linemen are in quarantine after they either tested positive for COVID-19 or were determined to have high-risk exposure, multiple sources told The Advocate on Wednesday.
The coronavirus' effect on the offensive line outlines a practical football problem, as well as a health issue. Teams commonly use five offensive linemen in a game. Without enough personnel, the unit can't properly function.
Players who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days after their positive test, according to Southeastern Conference protocols. Symptoms have to subside for at least 24 hours without medication before those players can return to practice. Individuals with high-risk exposure must quarantine for 14 days.
Other college programs have experienced similar situations during preseason practice. Texas Tech announced Tuesday it had 21 active cases of COVID-19 within its football program. Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said the positive tests have not "wiped out" any position groups, according to ESPN. Texas Tech has continued to practice.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told reporters Tuesday all but one player in an unidentified position group had to miss a practice last week because they either tested positive for the coronavirus or contacted someone who tested positive. Riley said the position required “multiple players on the field at one time."
Oklahoma's football program at one point went a month without a positive result, according to the school, but on Monday the team announced 17 players had active coronavirus cases. Riley said "eight or nine" of those players returned to the team.
Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.