SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The LSU Tigers’ defense faces a daunting task on Tuesday morning, when the UCF Golden Knights’ high-flying offense comes calling.

The Tigers, under the leadership third-year Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda and defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, will do their best to step up to the challenge.

It’s a challenge that’s all the more difficult, given the absence of defensive linemen Brieden Fehoko (torn bicep) and Ed Alexander (NFL Draft), who will miss this week’s Fiesta Bowl against UCF.

LSU will rely on a cast of underclassmen, including redshirt sophomore defensive end Glen Logan, to counter the Knights’ punch.

Logan, who came to Baton Rouge as a four-star recruit from Destrehan High School, has excelled when he’s seen the field this fall.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 290-pound defensive end finished his sophomore season with 43 tackles, 3 sacks and 1 pass deflection.

Coach Ed Orgeron believes that Logan can guide the Tigers to success, taking the mantle for a defensive line group that’s asserted itself as one of the best in the nation over the last two decades.

“They better play their butts off. I can tell you that right now,” Orgeron said. “…Glen is one of our steady performers. He's had an excellent year. He practices very well. He's in good condition. He's going to be challenged, but he can handle it.”

The 20-year-old speed rusher believes Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl will be a challenge that he’s waited all year for.

Logan has learned from those that came before him in his first three seasons with the Tigers and is ready for the challenge at-hand.

“It’s a big deal for me, playing in a New Year’s Six bowl; It's just a blessing,” Logan said. “I worked hard to be able to play games like this against a great team like them so I’m ready for this.”

Logan and company are tasked with slowing down a Knights offense that’s averaged 268.9 passing and 277.4 rushing yards per game this season.

The redshirt sophomore will be tasked with trying to thwart dual threat quarterback Darriel Mack Jr., who ran for 340 yards and six touchdowns in eight games for the Knights.

Johnson believes that Logan and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin can do just that.

The position coach’s confidence stems from the success LSU has achieved along the defensive line over the past two decades, with 24 defensive linemen from LSU hearing their names called in the NFL Draft since 2000.

“I expect them to play like Tigers. That’s one of Coach O’s big things, is that young guys play big roles and they step up and play like Tigers. So, that’s a motto where we’re at, and so there’s not going to be a big change. The beat’s going to keep going, and they’re going to play well.

Shelvin has spent much of the last three months shedding excess weight, trimming his larger-than-life frame from 376 to 340 pounds during the course of the season.

The 20-year-old nose tackle entered LSU as the number one recruit from Louisiana in the 2017 class, before redshirting his first season.

The redshirt sophomore showed flashes of brilliance in his brief playing time this season, registering 8 tackles and a sack for Orgeron and Aranda.

That sack, which came in a 42-10 victory over Rice on Nov. 17, was the highlight of the year for Shelvin.

“It was the best. My phone kept blowing up, and it was just great,” Shelvin said. “It was fun, it was the greatest experience that I’ve had in Tiger Stadium. I really can’t explain it, it was just fun.”

Both Logan and Shelvin have aspirations of being the next in a long line of LSU Tigers to hear their names called in the NFL Draft.

Such lofty aspirations hinge upon a larger-than-life showing by a pair of players that certainly fit such a description.

Logan said he’s counting the hours until the team’s 11:15 a.m. kickoff against the Knights in Glendale, when he and his defensive brethren will look to earn the Tigers’ first bowl win since the 2016 Citrus Bowl.

“The guys I play next to, those guys are my brothers,” Logan said. I'm glad to go to war with them every day.”