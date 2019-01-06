Quinnen Williams

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams celebrates after sacking LSU quarterback Myles Brennan on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 AP photo by Brynn Anderson

Quarterback: Alabama

Trevor Lawrence is amazing and Tua Tagovailoa’s health has been fragile. But the two QBs who have played in a CFP final both play for Bama.

Running back: Clemson

Alabama has a nice committee of backs led by Damien and Najee Harris, but Nick Saban would give a chunk of his contract for Travis Etienne.

Wide receiver: Alabama

Bama fans still see Hunter Renfrow’s winning 2017 catch in their nightmares, but this year’s nightmare is defending Bama’s Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith.

Offensive line: Alabama

A shaky nod to Bama without suspended left guard Deonte Brown, but we have seen the Tide blow holes in every defense it has faced.

Defensive line: Clemson

Bama NT Quinnen Williams is a destroyer of worlds, but Clemson has two consensus All-Americans (Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins) even without suspended Dexter Lawrence.

Linebackers: Alabama

Questions surround Christian Miller’s hammy, but Bama still has Baton Rouge native Dylan Moses and Anferee Jennings. Clemson’s LB corps is solid but not spectacular.

Defensive backs: Alabama

LSU fans hate seeing Patrick Surtain, Shyheim Carter and Savion Smith in Bama’s backfield, but they will test Lawrence. Clemson CB Mark Fields is questionable.

Specialists: Even

Bama kicker Joseph Bulovas of Mandeville has been better of late, but neither team is here because of their special teams. It’s basically the opposite.

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments