Quarterback: Alabama
Trevor Lawrence is amazing and Tua Tagovailoa’s health has been fragile. But the two QBs who have played in a CFP final both play for Bama.
Running back: Clemson
Alabama has a nice committee of backs led by Damien and Najee Harris, but Nick Saban would give a chunk of his contract for Travis Etienne.
Wide receiver: Alabama
Bama fans still see Hunter Renfrow’s winning 2017 catch in their nightmares, but this year’s nightmare is defending Bama’s Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith.
Offensive line: Alabama
A shaky nod to Bama without suspended left guard Deonte Brown, but we have seen the Tide blow holes in every defense it has faced.
Defensive line: Clemson
Bama NT Quinnen Williams is a destroyer of worlds, but Clemson has two consensus All-Americans (Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins) even without suspended Dexter Lawrence.
Linebackers: Alabama
Questions surround Christian Miller’s hammy, but Bama still has Baton Rouge native Dylan Moses and Anferee Jennings. Clemson’s LB corps is solid but not spectacular.
Defensive backs: Alabama
LSU fans hate seeing Patrick Surtain, Shyheim Carter and Savion Smith in Bama’s backfield, but they will test Lawrence. Clemson CB Mark Fields is questionable.
Specialists: Even
Bama kicker Joseph Bulovas of Mandeville has been better of late, but neither team is here because of their special teams. It’s basically the opposite.